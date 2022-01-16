 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles eliminated from postseason in 31-15 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Updated
  • 0
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, KS Oct. 26.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) fell 31-15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) in the NFC Wild Card game on Sunday afternoon, eliminating them from the playoffs.

After opening the regular season 2-5, Hurts and Philadelphia entered playoff contention after winning seven of their last 10 contests. Hurts produced a touchdown and 258 yards on 23-of-43 passing, but threw two interceptions in Sunday’s contest. Hurts also rushed eight times for 39 yards in the loss.

Philadelphia began the game flustered on offense. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay scored on three of its first four possessions, separating 17-0 early in the second quarter.

Turnovers plagued Hurts, as one of the two interceptions from the second-year quarterback led to a score by the Buccaneers midway through the third quarter. That extended their lead 31-0 as the Eagles couldn’t find a spark on offense.

However, one late rushing score, a 16-yard catch and run by running back Kenneth Gainwell for a touchdown and a two-point snag by wide receiver DeVonta Smith cut the deficit to 16 with 4:51 to go.

A stop on fourth down gave the Eagles the ball back, but Hurts couldn’t make much use of the possession as the clock ran out. Hurts and the Eagles will now look ahead to the 2022 season after being eliminated from the postseason.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments