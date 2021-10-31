Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles cruise to 44-6 win over Detroit Lions

Former Oklahoma and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to celebrate Halloween with relative ease as his team blew out the winless Detroit Lions, 44-6.
In limited action, Hurts finished the game with 103 passing yards while going 9-of-14 on pass attempts with a 86.3 passer rating.
With the running game humming along, the Eagles did not need Hurts to throw much, as he registered a season-low in pass attempts. The team finished with 236 rushing yards on 46 carries, clipping a 5.1 average. All four of the team’s touchdowns came on the ground as well. Hurts rushed for 71 yards on seven carries himself.
Spooky Juke. @JalenHurts📺: #PHIvsDET on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/mGNaUcxSdc— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2021
Jalen Hurts getting TRICKY on Halloween 👻 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/xtotqD55oj— The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) October 31, 2021
Jalen Hurts warming up. He has accounted for 85% of the Eagles offense, highest % in NFL. Hopefully Eagles continue to find better balance with running gameEagles averaging just 7 points in first half over the last 6 games. Need to have better starts pic.twitter.com/P4fbk0hMg9— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 31, 2021
With the Eagles leading by 38 points entering the fourth quarter, they decided to rest Hurts and give backup quarterback Gardner Minshew playing time.
The Eagles now improve their record to 3-5 and hold sole possession of second place in the NFC East.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles with a 3:05 p.m. start next Sunday, Nov. 7 on CBS.
