Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown deliver top performances of Week 4

  Updated
  • 0
  • 6 min to read
Brown and Murray

Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marquise Brown before the Big 12 Championship game against Texas Dec. 1, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

A total of 23 Sooners took the field for Week 4 of the NFL season.

Here are some notable performances:

Kyler Murray

Murray shined again as the Cardinals improved to 4-0 with a 37-20 victory over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams (3-1). The former OU quarterback completed 24-of-32 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns along with six carries for 39 yards. Murray got off to a very hot start in Sunday’s game, delivering a 41-yard strike to wide receiver A.J. Green to give Arizona an early 7-3 lead.

Baker Mayfield

It wasn’t pretty for Mayfield and the Browns (3-1), but they still got the job done on the road with a 14-7 victory over the Vikings. Mayfield completed just 15-of-33 passes for 155 yards and 11 rushing yards on two carries. Cleveland will look to extend their three game win streak Sunday, Oct. 10, against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1).

Jalen Hurts

Hurts and the Eagles (1-3) fell to Kansas City (2-2) 42-30 on Sunday. Despite losing, Hurts managed to complete 32-of-48 passes for a career-high 387 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 47 yards on eight carries. 

Hurts has now thrown for 1,167 yards and seven touchdowns with 226 yards on the ground through four games.

Marquise Brown

Brown put together a very solid performance on Sunday to help the Ravens (3-1) secure a 23-7 victory over the Denver Broncos (3-1). The former Sooners’ receiver caught four passes for 91 yards and one touchdown. The highlight of his day came when he laid out for a 49 yard touchdown reception, his longest reception of the season.

Other performances

Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb had two receptions for 13 yards.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had 5 receptions for 67 yards.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed for 67 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. Other Bengals running back Samaje Perine had 7 yards on three carries and 15 yards on one reception.

Washington punter Tress Way punted twice for a total of 84 yards.

Bears running back Damien Williams rushed for 55 yards on 8 carries with a touchdown and had two receptions for 15 yards.

Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo made one tackle.

Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook caught one pass for 17 yards.

