Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown deliver top performances of Week 4

A total of 23 Sooners took the field for Week 4 of the NFL season.
Here are some notable performances:
Kyler Murray
Murray shined again as the Cardinals improved to 4-0 with a 37-20 victory over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams (3-1). The former OU quarterback completed 24-of-32 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns along with six carries for 39 yards. Murray got off to a very hot start in Sunday’s game, delivering a 41-yard strike to wide receiver A.J. Green to give Arizona an early 7-3 lead.
.@K1 airs it out to @ajgreen_18 for a 41-yard @AZCardinals touchdown! #RedSea📺: #AZvsLAR on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/E1mepMvDtp— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021
Kyler threads the needle 🎯 #RedSea📺: #AZvsLAR on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/tWj3ZLoFmq— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021
Baker Mayfield
It wasn’t pretty for Mayfield and the Browns (3-1), but they still got the job done on the road with a 14-7 victory over the Vikings. Mayfield completed just 15-of-33 passes for 155 yards and 11 rushing yards on two carries. Cleveland will look to extend their three game win streak Sunday, Oct. 10, against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1).
#Browns QB Baker Mayfield on the defensive performance and his own performance against the #Vikings: pic.twitter.com/nvGRSnvY0W— Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) October 3, 2021
Jalen Hurts
Hurts and the Eagles (1-3) fell to Kansas City (2-2) 42-30 on Sunday. Despite losing, Hurts managed to complete 32-of-48 passes for a career-high 387 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 47 yards on eight carries.
Hurts has now thrown for 1,167 yards and seven touchdowns with 226 yards on the ground through four games.
Hurts to Goedert gives the @Eagles the lead! #FlyEaglesFly📺: #KCvsPHI on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/xfzO9IZla3— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021
Jalen Hurts UNREAL in the Eagles loss vs KC🔥Career HIGH 32 completions🔥Career HIGH 387 passing yards - MOST by an Eagles QB w/o an INT since Nick Foles🔥Career HIGH 434 yards of total offenseSirianni on Hurts“That's one of the better quarterback performances I've seen” pic.twitter.com/UziU9w64bw— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 3, 2021
Most total yards through first 8 QB starts in NFL history:1) Cam Newton 26032) Jalen Hurts: 25843) Justin Herbert: 24144) Patrick Mahomes: 2312#Eagles pic.twitter.com/AXpIXNXqwQ— Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) October 3, 2021
Marquise Brown
Brown put together a very solid performance on Sunday to help the Ravens (3-1) secure a 23-7 victory over the Denver Broncos (3-1). The former Sooners’ receiver caught four passes for 91 yards and one touchdown. The highlight of his day came when he laid out for a 49 yard touchdown reception, his longest reception of the season.
HOLLYWOOD LAYS OUT. #RavensFlock @primetime_jet📺: #BALvsDEN on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ywaEDFnT3U— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021
Other performances
Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb had two receptions for 13 yards.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had 5 receptions for 67 yards.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed for 67 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. Other Bengals running back Samaje Perine had 7 yards on three carries and 15 yards on one reception.
Washington punter Tress Way punted twice for a total of 84 yards.
Bears running back Damien Williams rushed for 55 yards on 8 carries with a touchdown and had two receptions for 15 yards.
Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo made one tackle.
Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook caught one pass for 17 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.