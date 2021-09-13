Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray deliver top performances of Week 1

Sixteen former Sooners took the field for NFL teams Sunday in the first week of the 2021 season.
Here are some of the notable performances:
Jalen Hurts
In his second season in the NFL, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts helped lift Philadelphia to a 1-0 start on the season with a win over the Atlanta Falcons. Hurts completed 27-of-35 pass attempts for 264 yards, with 62 rushing yards on seven carries and three touchdowns en route to a 32-6 victory over Atlanta.
Jalen Hurts finds Devonta Smith for the Eagles TD ♨️That Alabama connection(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/rsS3PI1FwA— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021
Jalen Hurts throws a laser into the endzone ⚡️(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/lX8NR93Rgm— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021
Kyler Murray
Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals attacked the Tennessee Titans, coming out with a 38-13 win to put them at 1-0 on the season. The Cardinals are looking to improve from their third place 8-8 NFC West finish in 2020. Murray ended the game with four touchdowns, one interception, and 289 yards on 21-of-32 completions.
Kyler ➡️ DHop 6️⃣This duo will never get old 🔥(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/UL2CBA5bje— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 12, 2021
Got ‘em. @K1 #AZCardinals📺: #AZvsTEN on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ZCD8bAdu2G— NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2021
Kyler dropped it exactly where it needed to be pic.twitter.com/JH4WMcGRWB— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 12, 2021
Baker Mayfield
Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns fell short in their first game of the 2021 season to the defending AFC champion Kansas City. The Browns led the Chiefs until the fourth quarter, with Mayfield throwing his only interception with less than two minutes left on the clock. Completing 21-of-28 passes for 321 yards in the season opener, Mayfield and the Browns ultimately lost to Kansas City 33-29, putting them at 0-1 on the season.
Baker finds his speedster Schwartz. #Browns📺: #CLEvsKC on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/xSjWWXh5nb— NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2021
Baker Mayfield 🎯📺: #CLEvsKC on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/hZo4QLLnCd— NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2021
Other performances
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown plus 12 yards on one return
Washington punter Tress Way punted for 138 yards
Steelers safety Tre Norwood had four tackles and one assist
Lions kicker Austin Seibert made 1-of-2 field goal attempts
Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook had one return for 12 yards
Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans had one tackle
Bengals running back Joe Mixon had 29 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown plus four receptions for 23 yards
Bengals running back Samaje Perine had five carries for 22 yards and one reception for seven yards
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had one carry for two yards and one reception for nine yards
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown
Bears running back Damien Williams had 12 yards on six carries and 28 yards on four receptions
Chiefs tight end Blake Bell had two yards on one carry and three yards on one reception
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had six tackles, four assists and a fumble recovery
