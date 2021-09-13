You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray deliver top performances of Week 1

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Sixteen former Sooners took the field for NFL teams Sunday in the first week of the 2021 season.

Here are some of the notable performances:

Jalen Hurts

In his second season in the NFL, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts helped lift Philadelphia to a 1-0 start on the season with a win over the Atlanta Falcons. Hurts completed 27-of-35 pass attempts for 264 yards, with 62 rushing yards on seven carries and three touchdowns en route to a 32-6 victory over Atlanta.

Kyler Murray

Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals attacked the Tennessee Titans, coming out with a 38-13 win to put them at 1-0 on the season. The Cardinals are looking to improve from their third place 8-8 NFC West finish in 2020. Murray ended the game with four touchdowns, one interception, and 289 yards on 21-of-32 completions.

Baker Mayfield

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns fell short in their first game of the 2021 season to the defending AFC champion Kansas City. The Browns led the Chiefs until the fourth quarter, with Mayfield throwing his only interception with less than two minutes left on the clock. Completing 21-of-28 passes for 321 yards in the season opener, Mayfield and the Browns ultimately lost to Kansas City 33-29, putting them at 0-1 on the season.

Other performances

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown plus 12 yards on one return

Washington punter Tress Way punted for 138 yards

Steelers safety Tre Norwood had four tackles and one assist

Lions kicker Austin Seibert made 1-of-2 field goal attempts

Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook had one return for 12 yards

Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans had one tackle

Bengals running back Joe Mixon had 29 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown plus four receptions for 23 yards

Bengals running back Samaje Perine had five carries for 22 yards and one reception for seven yards

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had one carry for two yards and one reception for nine yards

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown

Bears running back Damien Williams had 12 yards on six carries and 28 yards on four receptions

Chiefs tight end Blake Bell had two yards on one carry and three yards on one reception

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had six tackles, four assists and a fumble recovery

