Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts, Joe Mixon dominate on ground, Baker Mayfield's play good enough in Week 11

A total of 12 former Sooners participated in Week 11 NFL action.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield led the way as they came out with wins for their squads. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon also dominated on the ground.
Here’s a look at their performances:
Jalen Hurts
Hurts had his way on the ground in a 40-29 rout against the New Orleans Saints. On 18 carries, Hurts rushed for 69 yards and three scores.
In the air, Hurts threw for 147 yards on 13-of-24 passing. The Eagles are now 5-6 and next play the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 28.
.@JalenHurts sneaks in for his 6th rushing TD of the season. #FlyEaglesFly📺: #NOvsPHI on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/GohiejxQjq— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2021
Another rushing TD for @JalenHurts! #FlyEaglesFly📺: #NOvsPHI on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/MWlSJzmymy— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2021
What a way for @JalenHurts to secure a hat trick!#NOvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/29wIuRnm31— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 21, 2021
Baker Mayfield
Mayfield struggled, but 13 points was enough to defeat the winless Detroit Lions. Mayfield finished with 176 passing yards on 15-of-29 passing. Mayfield threw for one touchdown and two interceptions.
On four carries, the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 draft pick added nine yards. The Browns are now 6-5 with their next game on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Baker to Chubb to give the #Browns a two-score lead! 📺: #DETvsCLE on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/iXRWerRU0a— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2021
Baker Mayfield overthrows a wide open Jarvis Landry, resulting in an interception @NextGenStats #Browns pic.twitter.com/WySydXPdGG— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 21, 2021
The first career interception for @parkersisland‼️#DETvsCLE | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/sQSFBTA9Pa— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 21, 2021
Joe Mixon
In a 32-13 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Mixon rushed for 130 yards on a season-high 30 carries. He also added two touchdowns on the ground.
The Bengals are now 6-4 as the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town for a matchup scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28.
Joe Mixon extends for SIX. #RuleTheJungle📺: #CINvsLV on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/MnrSR4hPd7— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2021
Mixon sprints through for the 21-yard score.29-13, @Bengals lead. #RuleTheJungle📺: #CINvsLV on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/wlRHzAFozR— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2021
Bengals RB Joe Mixon has now scored in 7 straight games, tying the 4th-longest such streak in franchise history. It's also the longest such streak by a RB in Bengals history, breaking a tie with Rudi Johnson and Stan Fritts. pic.twitter.com/TEF9IGDjYB— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 21, 2021
Joe Mixon picked up 98 of his 123 rushing yards on runs outside the tackles, including both TD.Mixon’s 585 rushing yards on outside runs this season ranks 4th in the NFL behind only Nick Chubb (728), Jonathan Taylor (633), and Derrick Henry (622).#CINvsLV | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/xE2Lt6DjF2— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 22, 2021
JOE MIXON ANGRY RUN 😡pic.twitter.com/pFpO1XfWOo— PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) November 21, 2021
Other Performances
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 69 rushing yards on 12 carries and caught one pass for six yards.
Washington punter Tress Way punted three times for 139 total yards.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught eight passes for 73 yards.
Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook finished with seven yards on one reception with a recovered fumble. On a single punt return, Westbrook added eight yards.
Titans running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 40 yards on nine attempts. He also added four yards on two receptions.
Bengals running back Samaje Perine rushed for three yards on two carries. He also added 18 receiving yards on three catches.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught three passes for 14 yards. Lamb later exited the game with a concussion.
Kansas City tight end Blake Bell caught one pass for eight yards.
Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood collected seven tackles.
