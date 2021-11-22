You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts, Joe Mixon dominate on ground, Baker Mayfield's play good enough in Week 11

Joe Mixon

Running back Joe Mixon warms up ahead of OU's game against Kansas on Oct. 29, 2016.

 Julia Harth/The Daily

A total of 12 former Sooners participated in Week 11 NFL action. 

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield led the way as they came out with wins for their squads. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon also dominated on the ground.

Here’s a look at their performances:

Jalen Hurts

Hurts had his way on the ground in a 40-29 rout against the New Orleans Saints. On 18 carries, Hurts rushed for 69 yards and three scores.

In the air, Hurts threw for 147 yards on 13-of-24 passing. The Eagles are now 5-6 and next play the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield struggled, but 13 points was enough to defeat the winless Detroit Lions. Mayfield finished with 176 passing yards on 15-of-29 passing. Mayfield threw for one touchdown and two interceptions.

On four carries, the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 draft pick added nine yards. The Browns are now 6-5 with their next game on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Joe Mixon

In a 32-13 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Mixon rushed for 130 yards on a season-high 30 carries. He also added two touchdowns on the ground.

The Bengals are now 6-4 as the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town for a matchup scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28.

Other Performances

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 69 rushing yards on 12 carries and caught one pass for six yards.

Washington punter Tress Way punted three times for 139 total yards.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught eight passes for 73 yards.

Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook finished with seven yards on one reception with a recovered fumble. On a single punt return, Westbrook added eight yards.

Titans running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 40 yards on nine attempts. He also added four yards on two receptions.

Bengals running back Samaje Perine rushed for three yards on two carries. He also added 18 receiving yards on three catches.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught three passes for 14 yards. Lamb later exited the game with a concussion.

Kansas City tight end Blake Bell caught one pass for eight yards.

Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood collected seven tackles.

