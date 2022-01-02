You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts commands Philadelphia Eagles to 20-16 win over Washington Football Team

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts steered the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) to their first win of the new year with a 20-16 victory over the Washington Football Team (6-10) Sunday.

Hurts finished the game with 214 yards on 17-for-26 passing with an average of 8.2 yards per completion. Hurts averaged 6.3 yards per carry with 44 yards on seven carries, his longest going for 22 yards.

Despite having no touchdowns, Hurts was still able to open up the field for his teammates. Hurts also became the first quarterback in Eagles history to have 3,000 passing yards and 750 rush yards in a single season Sunday.

The former Sooner ended his OU career with 3,851 passing yards and 32 touchdowns through the air during his lone season in Norman after transferring from Alabama. Hurts led the nation in yards per pass attempt in 2019 with 11.3 and was the Heisman Trophy runner up.

The Eagles now look to face the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at noon CT on Jan. 9 in Philadelphia (Fox).

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments