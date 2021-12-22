You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts carries Eagles with 3 touchdowns; Mark Andrews, Kyler Murray star amid teams' losses in Week 15

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

A total of 15 former Sooners contributed to box scores in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.

Tight end Mark Andrews nearly led the Ravens to a comeback against the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Kyler Murray also played a decent game for the Cardinals in a stunning loss to the league-worst Detroit Lions.

On the winning end, quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles got a victory against the Washington Football Team to regain their .500 record.

Here are a couple notable performances from the week:

Jalen Hurts

Hurts and the Eagles (7-7) defeated the Washington Football Team (6-8) 27-17 on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Hurts accounted for all but one score for the Eagles, racking up 296 yards on 20-for-26 completions with one passing score and two rushing scores plus 38 rushing yards. 

Hurts’ two touchdowns on the ground came through two strong quarterback sneaks while his passing touchdown was a 19-yard toss to wide receiver Greg Ward.

Mark Andrews

Andrews was more than reliable in Baltimore’s (8-6) 31-30 loss to Green Bay (11-3) on Sunday, Dec. 19. Andrews amassed 136 yards on 10 receptions with two touchdowns. However, he was unable to secure a two-point pass in the fourth quarter that would’ve won the Ravens the game.

Kyler Murray

Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (10-4) were defeated 30-12 in an inexplicable loss to Detroit (2-11-1), giving the Lions just their second win of the season. However, Murray still managed to sling the ball for 257 yards on 23-for-41 completions and one score along with an interception.

Arizona’s loss creates a tie with the Los Angeles Rams (10-4) for first place in the NFC West.

Other performances

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 36 yards on 10 carries

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard garnered 15 yards on two receptions before leaving due to an achilles injury

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown made 10 catches for 43 yards on 14 targets

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon ran for 58 yards on 17 carries

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood made one tackle

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb garnered 50 yards on six receptions

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine ran for 30 yards on four carries

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore made four tackles

Washington Football Team punter Tress Way punted for 240 yards

