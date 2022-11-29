Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record, Rhamondre Stevenson sets new career highs in Week 12

A total of 24 Sooners participated in Week 12 of the NFL season.
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles earned their 10th win of the season Sunday night and receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Rhamondre Stevenson shined on Thanksgiving.
Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals suffered another defeat while Samaje Perine’s career night propelled the Cincinnati Bengals to another win.
Here are their performances:
Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) retained their spot atop the NFC after a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday Night Football. Hurts completed 16-of-28 passes for 153 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
On the ground, Hurts carried the ball 17 times for a career-high 157 yards. His rushing total was also the Eagles' franchise record by a quarterback.
Talk to em' Quez#GBvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/2NtgvK79Zc— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 28, 2022
Touchdown Brown#GBvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4DUSqVICMq— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 28, 2022
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught six passes for 106 yards in the Cowboys’ (8-3) 28-20 win over the New York Giants (7-4) on Thanksgiving Day.
Lamb also rushed two times for 11 yards. In the fourth quarter, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott found Lamb in the back of the end zone for a miraculous catch, but it was not counted as a touchdown.
CeeDee Lamb just got robbed of TD of the century smh pic.twitter.com/qgExNOWLFB— Elite College Football (@EliteCollege_FB) November 25, 2022
Rhamondre Stevenson
New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson feasted through the air on Thanksgiving night despite the Patriots’ (6-5) 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (9-2).
Stevenson tallied with nine catches on ten targets and 76 yards, all career highs. The former Sooner also carried the ball seven times for 36 yards.
Mondre's turkey trot.@dreeday32 | #ForeverNE #NEvsMIN on NBC pic.twitter.com/NacqjgFL8U— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 25, 2022
Kyler Murray
Former Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) were defeated 25-24 by the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday. Murray finished the contest 18-for-29 for 191 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Murray also carried the ball seven times for 56 yards and a touchdown.
On the Move 💨@K1 x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/3Hld4fC3OY— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 27, 2022
Samaje Perine
Cincinnati running back Samaje Perine earned the start after another former Sooner, Joe Mixon, was out to injury.
Perine carried the ball 17 times for 58 yards and one touchdown during the Bengals’ (7-4) 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans (7-4). Through the air, Perine caught 4-of-7 targets for 35 yards. Perine’s 93 total yards is his highest tally of the season and the most he has gained since Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
Talk to him nice 👏 @samajp32#CINvsTEN | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/NRbd9Ya2YB— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 27, 2022
Other performances:
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught 4-of-7 targets for 50 yards against the Jaguars.
Cardinals' wide receiver Marquise Brown caught 6-of-8 targets for 46 yards.
Chargers' linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. recorded seven total tackles versus the Cardinals.
Broncos' safety Delarrin Turner-Yell recovered a fumble against the Panthers.
Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips recorded two tackles against the Lions.
Broncos' linebacker Nik Bonitto recorded one tackle against the Panthers.
Seahawks defensive back Tre Brown recorded one tackle against the Raiders.
Ben Powers started at left guard for the Ravens.
Commanders' punter Tress Way averaged 42.3 yards on three punts against the Falcons.
Bobby Evans was the backup left guard for the Rams.
Cody Ford was the backup left guard for the Cardinals.
Lane Johnson started at right tackle for the Eagles.
Trent Williams started at left tackle for the 49ers.
Orlando Brown Jr. started at left tackle for the Chiefs.
Creed Humphrey started at center for the Chiefs.
James Winchester started at long snapper for the Chiefs.
