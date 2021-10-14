You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts' 3 total touchdowns can't push Eagles past Buccaneers

Jalen Hurts

Then-OU quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Sooners' game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) were defeated 28-22 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) on Monday night.

Hurts finished on 12-of-26 passing for 115 yards and one touchdown alongside an interception. He rounded out his game on the ground, rushing 10 times for 44 yards and two scores.

To start the contest, Hurts responded to a Tampa Bay score by leading Philadelphia downfield for a touchdown off a 5-yard throw to tight end Zach Ertz.

With the score at 28-7 in favor of the Buccaneers in the third quarter, Philadelphia advanced downfield after a 50-yard defensive pass interference. Hurts later scrambled to his right on fourth down for six yards into the end zone for his second score of the day.

With around six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Philadelphia drove from its own 46-yard line for a touchdown via a 2-yard carry by Hurts. Along with a successful 2-point conversion, that brought the score to 28-22. Ultimately, Tampa Bay came out on top, though, after a game-sealing drive by quarterback Tom Brady.

Hurts and Philadelphia’s next contest will be on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at 3:05 p.m. CT. on Sunday, Oct. 24 on FOX.

