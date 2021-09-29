Sooners in the NFL: Gerald McCoy tests positive for banned substance after 'honest mistake', receives 6 game suspension

Former Sooners and current Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy announced on Twitter Wednesday that he recently tested positive for a banned substance. The NFL has since handed McCoy a six game suspension.
In his statement on Twitter, McCoy says he unknowingly took a banned substance to help with scar tissue and tendon strength recovery from the recent knee injury he suffered, which is believed to be season-ending. The 33-year-old insisted that it was an “honest mistake” and takes full responsibility for his actions.
Recovered from a ruptured right quadriceps tendon he suffered last season, McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Raiders this past August. McCoy only managed to play one game this season before being put on the injured reserve list on Sept. 15.
The 11-year-veteran spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who drafted him third overall in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. In three seasons at Oklahoma, McCoy finished with 83 total tackles and 14.5 sacks and was a 2009 Consensus All-American.
