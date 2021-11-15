You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Former OU safety Tony Jefferson elevated from 49ers practice squad for game against Rams

Tony Jefferson

Tony Jefferson stands outside the "Salute to Stoops" event April 13.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The San Francisco 49ers (3-5) promoted former Oklahoma safety Tony Jefferson to the team’s active roster on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at 7:15 p.m. in San Francisco. 

Jefferson has been on the 49ers’ practice squad since Oct. 25. He played for the Sooners from 2010-2012, tallying seven sacks, eight interceptions and 258 total tackles with 18 tackles for loss.

Once a highly projected draft pick, Jefferson went undrafted in 2013 and signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Jefferson played four years for Arizona, missing only one game. 

Jefferson then spent three years with the Baltimore Ravens and before joining the 49ers. In his career, he’s totaled 431 tackles, 8.5 sacks, four interceptions and eight forced fumbles across 98 games.

Los Angeles and San Francisco’s Monday night bout will be televised on ESPN.

