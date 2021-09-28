Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts throws for 326 yards in Eagles' 41-21 loss to Cowboys

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Dallas Cowboys 41-21 on Monday evening.
Hurts finished the game 25-for-39 with 326 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also had 35 yards on nine carries, his longest of which was nine yards, and he averaged 3.9 yards per carry. Hurts was the game leader in both passing and rushing yard categories. However, his two interceptions proved costly in the defeat.
Hurts ➡ Ertz#PHIvsDAL | #FlyEaglesFly📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/jDDQGlDjo6— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 28, 2021
Hard to get excited about this play being down multiple scores, but this is an impressive throw by Jalen Hurts. Kept his eyes down field, didn’t panic, fired a great pass. Touchdown. pic.twitter.com/1j0BcJPbQh— DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) September 28, 2021
Hurts spent his senior season at OU where he was named a Heisman trophy runner up, and finished his career with the Sooners going 237-for-340 with 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Hurts completed his college career overall going 682-for-1,047 with 9,477 yards, 80 touchdowns and 20 interceptions including his time at Alabama.
The Eagles are now 1-2 on the season, putting them in third place in the NFC East. Hurts and Philadelphia now hope to attain an even season record against Kansas City at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 3 in Philadelphia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.