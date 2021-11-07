Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts, Eagles fall short to Chargers on last-second field goal

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) fell to the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) 27-24 on Sunday.
Hurts finished with 162 passing yards on 11-of-17 attempts with one touchdown. He also added 62 rushing yards on 10 carries. Hurts has now thrown less than 18 pass attempts in two straight games.
Jalen FLIPPIN' Hurts. #FlyEaglesFly📺: #LACvsPHI on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/Y1Hm7V0WJb— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021
Hurts’ sole touchdown pass came at the 6:07 mark during the fourth quarter, where he completed a 28-yard pass to former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith, who finished the game with 116 receiving yards.
Jalen Hurts to Devonta Smith! 🔥Chargers-Eagles is tied, 24-24. 📺: #LACvsPHI on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/pJlDoSdZex— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021
Next, Hurts and the Eagles will take on the Denver Broncos (5-4) at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 14 on the road.
