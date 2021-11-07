You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts, Eagles fall short to Chargers on last-second field goal

Jalen Hurts

Then-senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) fell to the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) 27-24 on Sunday. 

 

Hurts finished with 162 passing yards on 11-of-17 attempts with one touchdown. He also added 62 rushing yards on 10 carries. Hurts has now thrown less than 18 pass attempts in two straight games. 

Hurts’ sole touchdown pass came at the 6:07 mark during the fourth quarter, where he completed a 28-yard pass to former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith, who finished the game with 116 receiving yards.

Next, Hurts and the Eagles will take on the Denver Broncos (5-4) at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 14 on the road.

