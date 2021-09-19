Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts can't complete comeback in Eagles' 17-11 loss to 49ers

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and his Philadelphia Eagles dropped to 1-1 on the season following a 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Hurts completed 12-of-23 pass attempts for 193 yards along with 82 rushing yards on 10 carries. Although the Eagles fell short, there was no shortage of big plays from Hurts both through the air and on the ground.
🗣 GO BIRDS!!!Jalen Hurts unleashes a rocket from his own end zone for a 9️⃣1️⃣ yard gain! 🔥(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/FmaUM3OKjo— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 19, 2021
QB1 caps off the drive with a score.#SFvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/xGpteWmjPb— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 19, 2021
While losing 17-3 with a little over five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Hurts led a 75-yard drive capped by his own rushing touchdown to keep the Eagles in the game. Unfortunately for him, he would not get the ball back the rest of the game.
Hurts’ 3,851 passing yards and 52 total touchdowns in his lone season with the Sooners were enough to make him a Heisman finalist and second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He also brought OU to its third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.
Hurts’ Eagles travel to Dallas next week to face off against the Cowboys at 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 27.
