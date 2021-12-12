You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield tosses two touchdowns, leads Browns to victory over Ravens

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Mayfield smiles

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield smiles as he walks around the field before the game Dec. 2.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (7-6) defeated the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) 24-22 on Sunday.

In the win, Mayfield threw two touchdowns with 190 yards on 22-of-32 completions. He also threw an interception and ran for 14 yards. 

Mayfield’s first score came on a 9-yard throw to wide receiver Jarvis Landry. As Mayfield moved to his right he connected with Landry, leaving him to maneuver for four yards after the catch and extend to the pylon for the touchdown.

On the next drive, Cleveland marched 77 yards down the field for another score. Mayfield faked the handoff at the 1-yard line and found tight end Austin Hooper behind the defense for a leaping touchdown reception, making the score 17-0 in the middle of the second quarter.

Down 24-15 with 1:30 left in the contest, the Ravens scored off a reception from former Sooners tight end Mark Andrews to make the score 24-22. Baltimore then recovered its onside-kick attempt but fell short as they could not convert on fourth down.

Mayfield and Cleveland’s next contest will be at home against the struggling Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) at 3:30 p.m. CT. on Saturday, Dec. 18 on NFL Network.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments