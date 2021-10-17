Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield tosses two touchdowns, falls short to Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield came up short 37-14 against former teammate Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Mayfield finished with 234 passing yards on 19-of-28 passing attempts, two touchdowns and an interception. Both of Mayfield’s touchdowns went to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the second quarter, with one on a 57-yard Hail Mary pass as the first half expired.
DPJ trucked his way in the endzone 😤📺: #AZvsCLE on FOX pic.twitter.com/5Y1jnJ1bRd— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 17, 2021
OH MY DPJ 😱📺: #AZvsCLE on FOX pic.twitter.com/buppWkf59h— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 17, 2021
Mayfield later avoided a shoulder injury after taking an awkward fall during the third quarter. He eventually returned to the game, however was sporting a sling after the game.
Baker Mayfield landed awkwardly on his shoulder on this play Prayers up 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xBd9UVnMQW— PFF (@PFF) October 17, 2021
The Browns (3-3) play their next game against the Denver Broncos at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.