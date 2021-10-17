You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield tosses two touchdowns, falls short to Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Baker Mayfield

Junior quarterback Baker Mayfield moves the ball while trying to avoid the Texas defense Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, at the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners were defeated by the Longhorns 24-17.

 Christopher Michie/The Daily

Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield came up short 37-14 against former teammate Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Mayfield finished with 234 passing yards on 19-of-28 passing attempts, two touchdowns and an interception. Both of Mayfield’s touchdowns went to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the second quarter, with one on a 57-yard Hail Mary pass as the first half expired.

Mayfield later avoided a shoulder injury after taking an awkward fall during the third quarter. He eventually returned to the game, however was sporting a sling after the game. 

The Browns (3-3) play their next game against the Denver Broncos at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 21.

