Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield to return from injury against Steelers, per report

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will return from a left shoulder injury to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.
QB Baker Mayfield WILL start Sunday against the Steelers, coach Kevin Stefanski just announced #Browns— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 29, 2021
Mayfield suffered the injury initially in Week 2 in an attempt to bring down a Houston Texans’ defensive back after an interception. Mayfield fought through his injury and played up until Week 6 against the Cardinals, against whom he reaggravated his shoulder ailment.
#Browns Baker Mayfield back for his third straight day of practice. His left arm looked more comfortable today than it has in awhile. pic.twitter.com/5nMUFmskIQ— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 29, 2021
Mayfield’s backup Case Keenum started in his place in Week 7, commanding a 17-14 victory against the Denver Broncos (3-4). Mayfield has accumulated 1,474 passing yards with seven touchdowns along with 75 rushing yards and a score in the 2021 season.
The Browns (4-3) are set to play the Steelers (3-3) at 12 p.m. CT. on Sunday, Oct. 31 on CBS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.