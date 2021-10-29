You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield to return from injury against Steelers, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield throws up the OU hand sign during the Sept. 22, 2018, game against Army.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will return from a left shoulder injury to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter. 

Mayfield suffered the injury initially in Week 2 in an attempt to bring down a Houston Texans’ defensive back after an interception. Mayfield fought through his injury and played up until Week 6 against the Cardinals, against whom he reaggravated his shoulder ailment.

Mayfield’s backup Case Keenum started in his place in Week 7, commanding a 17-14 victory against the Denver Broncos (3-4). Mayfield has accumulated 1,474 passing yards with seven touchdowns along with 75 rushing yards and a score in the 2021 season. 

The Browns (4-3) are set to play the Steelers (3-3) at 12 p.m. CT. on Sunday, Oct. 31 on CBS.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments