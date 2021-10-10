You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield throws for over 300 yards, but falls short 47-42 to Chargers

Offense awaits a play call

Running back Samaje Perine and quarterback Baker Mayfield await a play call at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. 

 Tyler Woodward/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (3-2) lost a shootout to the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) 47-42 in Week 5.

Despite the loss, Mayfield finished impressively, completing 23-of-32 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for eight yards on just two carries.

The former Heisman winner got the Browns off to a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter when he found wide receiver Rashard Higgins for a 7-yard touchdown.

After multiple lead changes, the Browns found themselves in a 28-27 deficit early in the fourth quarter. Mayfield erased this deficit with a 71-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku, followed by a successful two-point conversion pass to fellow tight end Austin Hooper.

Later in the game, the Browns regained possession trailing 47-42 with 1:31 left and no timeouts in the final period. Mayfield was able to throw for two first downs and move the ball to the Cleveland 42-yard line before the drive stalled out. After a few deep incompletions, the Browns offense would eventually turn the ball over on downs to end the game.

Mayfield and the Browns are the first team in NFL history to score over 40 points with zero turnovers but still lose, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Mayfield played three seasons at Oklahoma from 2015-17 tallying 119 passing touchdowns and over 12,000 passing yards. He also led the Sooners to two College Football Playoff  appearances and a Sugar Bowl win in 2016.

Mayfield and the Browns look to get back on track as they face former Sooners’ quarterback Kyler Murray and the undefeated Arizona Cardinals (5-0) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.

