Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield thanks Cleveland Browns fans as Deshaun Watson trade rumors emerge

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield posted a social media message on Tuesday evening thanking Cleveland and its fans for their support as rumors about his future with the Browns organization begin to circulate.
According to ESPN, Mayfield’s post coincided with Browns brass traveling to Houston for a meeting with current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to convince him to waive his no trade clause. Acquiring Watson would likely come at the expense of Mayfield, who struggled during the 2021 season after suffering a torn left labrum during the second week.
“The past four years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland,” Mayfield wrote in posts to Twitter and Instagram. “This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs.
“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap."
With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022
Since being cleared on March 11 from potential criminal charges related to 22 civil lawsuits of sexual harrassment and assault, Watson has become the most coveted quarterback on the trade market. The Browns are among four teams reportedly interested in acquiring him — the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons also being in the mix.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry had publicly declared Mayfield would remain Cleveland’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season through the March 1-7 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. However, Watson’s newfound availability seems to have changed the complexion of the Browns’ quarterback situation.
Despite adjusting to having four different coaches in his first three NFL campaigns, Mayfield led Cleveland to its first playoff victory in 26 years during the 2020 season. However, his injury coincided with a tumultuous 2021 season that saw him throw for 3,010 yards but just a 17-13 touchdown to interception ratio.
Mayfield’s final QBR of 35.1 was 27th among the league's quarterbacks and his Browns went 8-9 and missed the postseason. He sat out Cleveland’s regular season finale due to his shoulder injury and underwent reparative surgery on Jan. 19. According to Pro Football Network, the Indianapolis Colts are Mayfield’s preferred destination should the Browns attempt to move him.
“Whatever happens ... I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard working people,” Mayfield wrote. “Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives.”
Prior to being drafted by Cleveland with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield was a three-year starter for the Sooners who won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 after throwing for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns. OU is set to unveil Mayfield’s commemorative Heisman statue during its spring game on Saturday, April 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.