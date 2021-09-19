You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield suffers injury, returns to lead Browns to 31-21 victory over Texans

Baker Mayfield

Then-senior quarterback Baker Mayfield looks for a teammate to pass the ball to during the Rose Bowl against Georgia on Jan. 1, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to a 31-21 win on Sunday. 

Mayfield finished his day with an efficient line, completing 19-of-21 passes for 213 yards, two total touchdowns and an interception.

Early in the second quarter, Mayfield came down with a shoulder injury after throwing an interception. After returning from the locker room for the next drive, Mayfield responded with a 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14 before halftime. 

Mayfield’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Demetric Felton in the third quarter was his lone passing score of the day. Cleveland held onto the lead for the rest of the game after.

Mayfield and the Browns return to action at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

