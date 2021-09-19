Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield suffers injury, returns to lead Browns to 31-21 victory over Texans

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to a 31-21 win on Sunday.
Mayfield finished his day with an efficient line, completing 19-of-21 passes for 213 yards, two total touchdowns and an interception.
Early in the second quarter, Mayfield came down with a shoulder injury after throwing an interception. After returning from the locker room for the next drive, Mayfield responded with a 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14 before halftime.
Baker on the run.📺: #HOUvsCLE on CBS📲: Browns mobile app pic.twitter.com/aF6cDiMqQt— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 19, 2021
Here's the Baker Mayfield interception and subsequent injury.Seems like Anthony Schwartz gave up on his route, so it ends up being an overthrown INT.Baker gets in on the tackle, and Justin Reid drove hard right through Mayfield's left shoulder.pic.twitter.com/20MA6sTH2b— Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) September 19, 2021
Mayfield’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Demetric Felton in the third quarter was his lone passing score of the day. Cleveland held onto the lead for the rest of the game after.
This angle of @demetricfelton7's TD is a work of art. 🎨@Browns | #Browns 📺: #HOUvsCLE on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/uodZZOtTLR— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021
Mayfield and the Browns return to action at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.
