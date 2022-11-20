 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield struggles in Panthers' loss to Ravens

  • Updated
Baker Mayfield

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass against the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 31, 2015.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers (3-8) lost to the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) 13-3 on Sunday.

In the loss, Mayfield completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions. He added 12 rushing yards on two carries.

Making his seventh start of the season, Mayfield filled in for injured quarterback P.J. Walker. On the year, Mayfield has completed 56.6% of his passes for an average of 6.5 yards per throw, both career lows.

Mayfield averaged 4.6 yards per completion on Sunday and was sacked four times. He struggled on third down, converting 3-of-12 attempts.

Mayfield surrendered two costly fourth quarter interceptions that ended his team’s hopes. His first interception came with 3:35 left in the game, where he made an errant throw that was picked off by Ravens’ cornerback Marlon Humphrey. 

On the Panthers’ next drive, Mayfield was intercepted by Ravens linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul with 49 seconds left. It was Mayfield’s sixth interception thrown this season.

Mayfield and the Panthers will seek a bounce-back victory when they face the Denver Broncos (3-6) at 12 p.m. on Nov. 27 at home.

