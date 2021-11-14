Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield struggles, exits due to injury in Browns' 45-7 loss to Patriots

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (5-5) were trampled 45-7 in a loss against the New England Patriots (6-4) on Sunday.
Coming off an impressive outing in Week 9, Mayfield garnered an underwhelming 73 passing yards on 11-for-21 completion before exiting with an apparent knee injury late in the third quarter.
In the first quarter of the contest, Mayfield’s lone touchdown came on a 2-yard pass to tight end Austin Hooper on fourth down.
Hooper getting 🆙📺: #CLEvsNE on CBS📲: Browns mobile app pic.twitter.com/iuSc5vAblo— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 14, 2021
After scoring first to bring the score to 7-0, the Browns offense stalled for the remainder of the game. Mayfield ended the first half with only 36 passing yards, the fewest passing yards ever in a first half of his career.
Baker Mayfield's 36 pass yards are his fewest in a first half in his career 😳 pic.twitter.com/omFHNUq3hk— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 14, 2021
Mayfield did not return, bringing backup quarterback Case Keenum in to play for the rest of the contest.
Mayfield and the Browns will next be at home to face the winless Detroit Lions (0-8) at noon on Sunday, Nov. 21 on FOX.
