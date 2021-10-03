You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield struggles, but leads Browns to 14-7 victory over Vikings

Mayfield celebrates Big 12 Championship

Then-junior quarterback Baker Mayfield smiles after winning the annual Bedlam game Nov. 28, 2015.

 Tyler Woodward/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns defeated the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 on Sunday. 

Mayfield played his worst game of the season, completing just 15-of-33 passes with 155 yards and no touchdowns, while also being sacked three times. His quarterback rating was only 15.5, the third lowest among starters in the noon CT slate of games. Mayfield also had 11 yards on two carries.

Mayfield and Cleveland are now 3-1, tied for first in the AFC North. 

Mayfield finished his OU career with a 33-6 record, passing for 12,292 yards with 138 total touchdowns. He won the 2017 Heisman Trophy, while also leading the Sooners to two College Football Playoff Appearances. 

Mayfield and the Browns return against the Los Angeles Chargers on 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 on the road. 

