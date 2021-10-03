Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield struggles, but leads Browns to 14-7 victory over Vikings

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns defeated the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 on Sunday.
Mayfield played his worst game of the season, completing just 15-of-33 passes with 155 yards and no touchdowns, while also being sacked three times. His quarterback rating was only 15.5, the third lowest among starters in the noon CT slate of games. Mayfield also had 11 yards on two carries.
“The ugly wins count just as much as the other ones do.”Baker Mayfield doesn’t care how the @Browns get there. He just wants to win games for Cleveland. #DawgPound@Melanie_Collins pic.twitter.com/Y7XNEgYGTy— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 3, 2021
Mayfield and Cleveland are now 3-1, tied for first in the AFC North.
Mayfield finished his OU career with a 33-6 record, passing for 12,292 yards with 138 total touchdowns. He won the 2017 Heisman Trophy, while also leading the Sooners to two College Football Playoff Appearances.
Mayfield and the Browns return against the Los Angeles Chargers on 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 on the road.
