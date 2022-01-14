 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NFL: Former OU players Mark Andrews, Trent Williams, Lane Johnson selected to NFL All-Pro teams

  • Updated
Mark Andrews

NORMAN – Mark Andrews reels in a touchdown reception from Baker Mayfield during the first quarter of Oklahoma's Oct. 3 match-up against West Virginia.

 Tyler Woodward/The Daily

Former Sooners Mark Andrews, Trent Williams and Lane Johnson were named to various Associated Press All-Pro teams on Friday. Andrews and Williams were named to the first team while Johnson was named to the second team.

Andrews, an OU tight end from 2015-17, had a spectacular fourth year with the Baltimore Ravens despite missing his quarterback, Lamar Jackson, to injury for four consecutive contests to end the season. Andrews garnered 1,361 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 107 receptions.

After being traded to the San Francisco 49ers from the Washington Football Team in April 2020, Williams has continued to impress as one of the NFL's best offensive tackles and has earned his ninth consecutive All-Pro selection in 2022. 

Johnson, a ninth-year offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, earned his second All-Pro bid. Johnson and the Eagles are set to face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason at on noon on Sunday, Jan. 16.

