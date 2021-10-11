Sooners in the NFL: Former OU linebacker Jordan Evans suffers season-ending injury, per report

Former Oklahoma and current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in Sunday’s loss against the Green Bay Packers, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
#Bengals LB Jordan Evans suffered a torn ACL today, source said. His season is over.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2021
Evans was carted off the field after suffering the injury late in the first half. The former OU linebacker began his 2021 campaign by racking up five tackles in five games.
The Norman native has 127 career tackles, with 3.5 sacks and two interceptions in his five-year career with the Bengals.
Evans played with the Sooners from 2013-16 where he recorded 281 tackles and 21 tackles for loss. In 2016, Evans was an All Big-12 First Team selection after finishing fifth in the conference in tackles. His successful four-year career with Oklahoma led to a sixth-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.
