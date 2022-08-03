Sooners in the NFL: Former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding

Former Oklahoma and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding early Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed to KTAR News 92.3 FM.
Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in north Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail, per the AP.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2022
Brown, who was traded by the Baltimore Ravens to the Cardinals on April 28, was arrested at 7:05 a.m. MT and booked in the Maricopa County Jail. Inmate records show Brown was exceeding 85 mph when arrested.
The Hollywood, Florida native started all 16 games for the Ravens last season and recorded a career-high 1,008 receiving yards and caught six touchdowns. He has started a total of 41 games in his NFL career.
Brown scored 17 total touchdowns in two seasons with OU and notched over 1,300 receiving yards in 2018 as a First-Team All-American.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.