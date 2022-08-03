 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NFL: Former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding

Marquise Brown

Junior wide receiver Marquise Brown walks off the field after the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding early Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed to KTAR News 92.3 FM. 

Brown, who was traded by the Baltimore Ravens to the Cardinals on April 28, was arrested at 7:05 a.m. MT and booked in the Maricopa County Jail. Inmate records show Brown was exceeding 85 mph when arrested. 

The Hollywood, Florida native started all 16 games for the Ravens last season and recorded a career-high 1,008 receiving yards and caught six touchdowns. He has started a total of 41 games in his NFL career.

Brown scored 17 total touchdowns in two seasons with OU and notched over 1,300 receiving yards in 2018 as a First-Team All-American. 

