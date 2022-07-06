 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NFL: Cleveland Browns trade former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers

  • Updated
Baker Mayfield

Former OU football player Baker Mayfield during the spring game on April 23.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. 

The Browns will pay $10.5 million of the 27-year-old’s salary in 2022, saving them $8 million this season. Carolina will shell out the remaining $5 million on Mayfield’s contract, which was originally $18 million before he took a $3.5 million dollar pay cut to make the deal happen. 

Cleveland selected Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and he spent four seasons with the franchise. The fifth-year quarterback has thrown 14,125 yards in his career, while notching 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions on a 61.6 completion percentage. 

Mayfield won the Heisman with the Sooners in 2017, where he also garnered the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, AP Player of the Year and Sporting News Player of the Year. He finished 2017 with 4,627 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 70.5 completion percentage. 

The former OU quarterback is still recovering from shoulder surgery on his right labrum, and is expected to take over the starting role for the Panthers next season. 

