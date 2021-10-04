Sooners in the NFL: Chargers place former OU linebacker Kenneth Murray on injured reserve with ankle injury

Former Oklahoma and current Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) linebacker Kenneth Murray was put on injured reserve and will miss at least three games, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The #Chargers placed LB Kenneth Murray on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury from Saturday’s practice. He’ll miss tonight and two other games, but likely back after that short absence, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2021
Murray was carted off the field at Saturday’s practice after suffering an ankle injury. The second-year linebacker has racked up 19 total tackles including one tackle for loss in just three games this season. Murray has been a big part of the Chargers defense that’s only given up on average 20 points per game, which is the eighth lowest in the NFL.
Murray played for Oklahoma from 2017-19 where he recorded 325 total tackles and 9.5 sacks. His three years with the Sooners were enough to get him selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Murray is expected to return to action for Los Angeles as soon as Week 7.
