You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NFL: CeeDee Lamb, Rhamondre Stevenson notch 2 touchdowns each in Week 10

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 10 min to read
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb before the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Week 10 has come and gone as the 2021 NFL season officially turns to the second half of its schedule.

Fourteen Sooners played and recorded a stat in the 14 game slate. 2019 teammates Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb and Rhamondre Stevenson led the way as each of their teams won in dominant fashion. Here’s a look at their performances: 

CeeDee Lamb

In a 43-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Lamb caught a pair of touchdowns along with 94 receiving yards. The wide receiver even ran for 12 yards on one carry. The Dallas Cowboys now sit at 7-2 as they prepare to take on Kansas City on Sunday, Nov. 21 for their Week 11 showdown.

Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson rushed for a career-high 100 yards on a career-high 20 carries and scored a career-high two touchdowns. Through the air, the running back also added 14 yards on four receptions. The New England Patriots proceeded to blow out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7. The 6-4 Patriots are now second in the AFC East as they prepare to play the Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Jalen Hurts

In a 17-point win against the Denver Broncos, Hurts finished with 178 passing yards on 16-of-23 attempts. Hurts threw for a pair of touchdowns and was intercepted once. On the ground, the dual threat quarterback added 53 yards on 14 carries. The Philadelphia Eagles are now 4-6 with their next game coming against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield was only played three quarters against New England before exiting with an apparent knee injury. The quarterback finished the game with 73 passing yards on 11-of-21 passing attempts. Mayfield also passed for just one touchdown and threw one interception. The 5-5 Browns will look to bounce back against the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Other Performances:

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews made six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown finished with 37 yards on six receptions.

Titans running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 21 yards on six carries.

Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood collected one solo tackle and defended two passes.

Washington punter Tress Way punted the ball twice for 89 total yards.

Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips collected four solo tackles and defended one pass.

Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook returned three punts for 69 total yards.

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray collected four total tackles, which included a tackle for loss.

Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown defended one pass.

Kansas City tight end Blake Bell rushed for three yards on one carry.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments