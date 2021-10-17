Sooners in the NFL: CeeDee Lamb piles up 149 yards and 2 touchdowns including game winner as Cowboys top Patriots in overtime

Former Sooners receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) defeated the New England Patriots (2-4) in a 35-29 victory on Sunday night. The 22-year-old capped the game with nine receptions on 11 targets for 149 yards and two scores.
Lamb finished his day assertively with a game-ending reception for a touchdown in overtime. Lamb’s first score came through the air off a 1-yard fade to the right corner of the end zone in the third quarter, leaving the score at 17-14 in favor of the Cowboys.
.@dak sends it to @_CeeDeeThree for the lead! 🙌#DALvsNE | 📺 : @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/sQtw12JLKM— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 17, 2021
The contest was a nail-biter, with no team stretching its lead further than a touchdown. In overtime, Lamb ran a deep post route over the middle of the field and opened up almost immediately. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott launched the ball to Lamb for a 35-yard score to end the game and Lamb proceeded to wave goodbye in his opponent's face.
The game-winner. #DallasCowboys #DALvsNE pic.twitter.com/nXRLKtzO4T— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021
CeeDee lamb waved goodbye right in his face pic.twitter.com/9ax461FmKF— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 17, 2021
The Cowboys’ victory further solidifies them as leaders of the NFC East. Lamb and Dallas’ next matchup will be on the road against the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) at 7:20 p.m. CT. on Sunday, Oct. 31 on NBC.
