Sooners in the NFL: CeeDee Lamb piles up 149 yards and 2 touchdowns including game winner as Cowboys top Patriots in overtime

CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb before the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooners receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) defeated the New England Patriots (2-4) in a 35-29 victory on Sunday night. The 22-year-old capped the game with nine receptions on 11 targets for 149 yards and two scores.

Lamb finished his day assertively with a game-ending reception for a touchdown in overtime. Lamb’s first score came through the air off a 1-yard fade to the right corner of the end zone in the third quarter, leaving the score at 17-14 in favor of the Cowboys.

The contest was a nail-biter, with no team stretching its lead further than a touchdown. In overtime, Lamb ran a deep post route over the middle of the field and opened up almost immediately. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott launched the ball to Lamb for a 35-yard score to end the game and Lamb proceeded to wave goodbye in his opponent's face.

The Cowboys’ victory further solidifies them as leaders of the NFC East. Lamb and Dallas’ next matchup will be on the road against the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) at 7:20 p.m. CT. on Sunday, Oct. 31 on NBC.

