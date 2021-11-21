You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: CeeDee Lamb leaves Cowboys' game at Kansas City with concussion

CeeDee Lamb

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb prepares for an offensive play against Iowa State on Nov. 9, 2019.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and current Dallas Cowboys (7-2) wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday’s game against Kansas City (6-4) after suffering a concussion with 15 seconds left in the second quarter.

Lamb suffered the concussion by slamming the back of his head onto the ground after attempting to defend the ball from being intercepted.

The former runner-up for the 2019 Biletnikoff Award at OU garnered three receptions for 14 yards before being taken out of the contest.

Lamb, who was the 17th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has amassed 47 receptions for 726 yards and six scores for Dallas on the season.

Lamb and the Cowboys are working on a short week, as they will be back in action on Thanksgiving day against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) at 3:30 p.m. CT. on Thursday, Nov. 25 on CBS.

