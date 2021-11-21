Sooners in the NFL: CeeDee Lamb leaves Cowboys' game at Kansas City with concussion

Former Oklahoma and current Dallas Cowboys (7-2) wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday’s game against Kansas City (6-4) after suffering a concussion with 15 seconds left in the second quarter.
CeeDee Lamb now ruled out with a concussion; Dallas on a short week after today with Thanksgiving game vs. the Raiders. https://t.co/WyXIesSbSb— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2021
Lamb suffered the concussion by slamming the back of his head onto the ground after attempting to defend the ball from being intercepted.
CeeDee Lamb is being evaluated for a concussion and will not return, via @MySportsUpdateIt is believed to have been suffered on this play. Cowboys are now without their top two WRs(Via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/Y37XvZa92L— Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 21, 2021
The former runner-up for the 2019 Biletnikoff Award at OU garnered three receptions for 14 yards before being taken out of the contest.
Lamb, who was the 17th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has amassed 47 receptions for 726 yards and six scores for Dallas on the season.
Lamb and the Cowboys are working on a short week, as they will be back in action on Thanksgiving day against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) at 3:30 p.m. CT. on Thursday, Nov. 25 on CBS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.