Sooners in the NFL: Cleveland Browns trade former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers

Former Oklahoma and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2022
The Browns will pay $10.5 million of the 27-year-old’s salary in 2022, saving them $8 million this season. Carolina will shell out the remaining $5 million on Mayfield’s contract, which was originally $18 million before he took a $3.5 million dollar pay cut to make the deal happen.
Cleveland selected Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and he spent four seasons with the franchise. The fifth-year quarterback has thrown 14,125 yards in his career, while notching 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions on a 61.6 completion percentage.
Mayfield won the Heisman with the Sooners in 2017, where he also garnered the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, AP Player of the Year and Sporting News Player of the Year. He finished 2017 with 4,627 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 70.5 completion percentage.
The former OU quarterback is still recovering from shoulder surgery on his right labrum, and is expected to take over the starting role for the Panthers next season.
