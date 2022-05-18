Sooners in the NFL: Browns sign former OU cornerback Parnell Motley

The Cleveland Browns signed former Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley on Wednesday.
We have signed CB Parnell Motley— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 18, 2022
Motley was released by the Detroit Lions after playing in just one game for the team in 2021. The Washington, D.C. native recorded 130 tackles and six interceptions in four years with the Sooners before being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
Motley has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos. His NFL career has consisted of eight tackles and a fumble recovery in just five games.
The Browns kickoff their season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 11.
