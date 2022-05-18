 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NFL: Browns sign former OU cornerback Parnell Motley

  • Updated
  • 0
Parnell Motley

Former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley on OU Pro Day, March 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Cleveland Browns signed former Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley on Wednesday.

Motley was released by the Detroit Lions after playing in just one game for the team in 2021. The Washington, D.C. native recorded 130 tackles and six interceptions in four years with the Sooners before being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Motley has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos. His NFL career has consisted of eight tackles and a fumble recovery in just five games.

The Browns kickoff their season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 11. 

