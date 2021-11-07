Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield throws for 218 yards, 2 touchdowns as Browns crush Bengals 41-16

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) convincingly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) 41-16 in on Sunday. Mayfield’s impressive outing saw him throw for 218 yards on 14-of-21 completions and two scores, along with an average of 10.4 yards per play.
After a Cleveland 99-yard interception return for a score, Mayfield began the day with a 60-yard bomb down the middle of the field to receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for a touchdown early in the second quarter.
.@dpeoplesjones going DEEP!📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS📲: Browns mobile app pic.twitter.com/LoJRYa2uHw— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 7, 2021
Mayfield and Peoples-Jones similarly connected for a touchdown in the 2020 season against the Bengals to seal the game. Mayfield’s career-high in passing touchdowns came in the same contest, racking up a total of five scores.
The @Browns and @Bengals went WILD in the jungle last year!In the 4th quarter:5 combined TDs5 lead changesAn unbelievable @BakerMayfield ➡️ @DPeoplesJones game winner.📺 : #CLEvsCIN -- Sunday 1pm ET on CBS📱 : NFL app pic.twitter.com/Hu5VCUg6KV— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2021
Cleveland released one of its most decorated receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday as he was frustrated with his production on the team, leaving many to blame Mayfield. Beckham Jr’s absence didn’t faze the Austin, Texas, native as he later threw a perfectly timed bullet into the chest of David Njoku for an 18-yard score.
David Njoku got 🆙 pic.twitter.com/seKkDT5em0— PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 7, 2021
The touchdown ended Mayfield’s masterful day, leaving Case Keenum to finish the game. Ultimately, the score deflated any hope for the Bengals as the score came to 41-16 with four minutes left in the contest.
Mayfield and the Browns' next contest will be on the road against the New England Patriots (5-4) at noon on Sunday, Nov. 14, on CBS.
