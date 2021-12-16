Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield tests positive for COVID-19, voices frustration with league's protocols

Former Sooners and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19 and will most likely be unavailable for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Mayfield voiced his frustration on Twitter with how the league has enforced its protocols after the Browns reached 20 positive tests this week.
@NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money.— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021
Mayfield went on to suggest that the NFL should start delaying games, stating “actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is.”
Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is….But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me.— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021
The only way that Mayfield will be able to play Saturday is if he can provide two negative COVID tests within the span of 24 hours.
The Browns (7-6) COVID outbreak comes at a very unfortunate time for the team as it is one game back from the division leading Ravens (8-5) and holds the eighth seed in the AFC with just four weeks remaining.
Earlier this season, Mayfield missed his first game since being named the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2018. The former Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 2,603 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.
Mayfield will hope to see the field this weekend as the Browns take on the Raiders (6-7) at 3:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 18 in Cleveland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.