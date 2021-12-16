You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield tests positive for COVID-19, voices frustration with league's protocols

Mayfield

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball March 14.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Sooners and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19 and will most likely be unavailable for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayfield voiced his frustration on Twitter with how the league has enforced its protocols after the Browns reached 20 positive tests this week.

Mayfield went on to suggest that the NFL should start delaying games, stating “actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is.”

The only way that Mayfield will be able to play Saturday is if he can provide two negative COVID tests within the span of 24 hours.

The Browns (7-6) COVID outbreak comes at a very unfortunate time for the team as it is one game back from the division leading Ravens (8-5) and holds the eighth seed in the AFC with just four weeks remaining.

Earlier this season, Mayfield missed his first game since being named the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2018. The former Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 2,603 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.

Mayfield will hope to see the field this weekend as the Browns take on the Raiders (6-7) at 3:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 18 in Cleveland.

