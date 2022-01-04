You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield struggles in Browns' loss to Steelers; confirms he'll need shoulder surgery

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read
Baker Mayfield

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before the game against West Virginia Nov. 25. Mayfield didn't start the game.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Sooners and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield continued his season-long struggles Monday in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield finished with 185 passing yards on 16-of-38 passing along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The 26-year-old was also sacked a career-high nine times. On the ground, Mayfield added 16 yards on two carries. Mayfield also made history on Monday, becoming the first quarterback since 2019 to make at least 10 straight pass attempts without a completion in the first half.

After the game, Mayfield confirmed to reporters that he will be undergoing offseason shoulder surgery to fix the torn labrum on his non-throwing arm that he has been dealing with since Week 2.

Mayfield also said his status for the Browns’ Week 18 game against the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals is undecided right now due to the Browns’ extinguished playoff chances.

If Mayfield doesn’t play next Sunday, then the fourth-year quarterback will have finished the season with career-lows in passing yards, passing touchdowns, first down passes, QBR and a career-high in times sacked.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments