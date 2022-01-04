Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield struggles in Browns' loss to Steelers; confirms he'll need shoulder surgery

Former Sooners and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield continued his season-long struggles Monday in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mayfield finished with 185 passing yards on 16-of-38 passing along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The 26-year-old was also sacked a career-high nine times. On the ground, Mayfield added 16 yards on two carries. Mayfield also made history on Monday, becoming the first quarterback since 2019 to make at least 10 straight pass attempts without a completion in the first half.
.@Steelers defense with the first takeaway of the game! #HereWeGo📺: #CLEvsPIT on ESPN📱: https://t.co/cgTGrVtr6i pic.twitter.com/0aJofmRAbS— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2022
Fingertip grab by @David_Njoku80 for the @Browns TD! #Browns📺: #CLEvsPIT on ESPN📱: https://t.co/cgTGrVtr6i pic.twitter.com/BOwwjQLlup— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2022
Browns score with 1:10 remaining to make it a 5-point game. #Browns📺: #CLEvsPIT on ESPN📱: https://t.co/cgTGrVtr6i pic.twitter.com/OjQFWOub22— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2022
After the game, Mayfield confirmed to reporters that he will be undergoing offseason shoulder surgery to fix the torn labrum on his non-throwing arm that he has been dealing with since Week 2.
Mayfield also said his status for the Browns’ Week 18 game against the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals is undecided right now due to the Browns’ extinguished playoff chances.
Baker Mayfield will have surgery on injured shoulder: "I'm pretty damn beat up." https://t.co/0jGsbBALKA— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 4, 2022
Baker: “Now it’s time for me to start looking at what’s best for me and my health. … I’m pretty damn beat up right now.” Baker said he’ll discuss with his agent/family whether he will play next Sunday vs. Cincy #Browns— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 4, 2022
If Mayfield doesn’t play next Sunday, then the fourth-year quarterback will have finished the season with career-lows in passing yards, passing touchdowns, first down passes, QBR and a career-high in times sacked.
