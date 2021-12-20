Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield remains in COVID-19 protocols, unavailable for Browns vs Raiders, per report

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t test out of COVID-19 protocols, meaning he will not be available for the Cleveland Browns' Monday game against the Raiders, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
#Browns QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum didn’t test out of COVID protocols, so it’ll be Nick Mullens starting today against the #Raiders, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2021
Mayfield originally tested positive on Wednesday, Dec. 15 as part of an outbreak that left a total of 20 Browns players with positive tests. After witnessing the outbreak firsthand, Mayfield publicly criticized the NFL’s COVID protocols in a string of tweets leading the NFL to move the Browns’ game from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20.
Mayfield needed two negative tests within 24 hours to be eligible to play, but was unable to register the necessary results. Monday’s contest will mark only the second time Mayfield misses a game since being named Cleveland’s starting quarterback in 2018. The former Sooner has thrown for 2,603 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.
Mayfield is on track to return to action when the Browns (7-6) face the Packers (11-3) at 3:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 25 in Green Bay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.