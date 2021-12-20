You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield remains in COVID-19 protocols, unavailable for Browns vs Raiders, per report

Baker Mayfield

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before the game against West Virginia Nov. 25. Mayfield didn't start the game.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t test out of COVID-19 protocols, meaning he will not be available for the Cleveland Browns' Monday game against the Raiders, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Mayfield originally tested positive on Wednesday, Dec. 15 as part of an outbreak that left a total of 20 Browns players with positive tests. After witnessing the outbreak firsthand, Mayfield publicly criticized the NFL’s COVID protocols in a string of tweets leading the NFL to move the Browns’ game from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20.

Mayfield needed two negative tests within 24 hours to be eligible to play, but was unable to register the necessary results. Monday’s contest will mark only the second time Mayfield misses a game since being named Cleveland’s starting quarterback in 2018. The former Sooner has thrown for 2,603 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.

Mayfield is on track to return to action when the Browns (7-6) face the Packers (11-3) at 3:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 25 in Green Bay.

