Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown deliver top performances of Week 2

Sixteen former Sooners took the field for NFL teams on Sunday in the second week of the 2021 season.
Here are some of the notable performances:
Baker Mayfield
Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns beat the Houston Texans 31-21 in their home opener on Sunday, putting the team at 1-1 on the season. Mayfield’s first touchdown of the game was a 5-yard rushing touchdown that tied the game with a little over a minute left in the first half.
His first touchdown pass of the 2021 season was a 33-yard throw in the third quarter where he hit running back Demetric Felton, and gave the Browns a 21-14 lead. Mayfield finished the game with 10 yards on eight carries, 213 yards on 19-of-21 pass attempts, two touchdowns, one interception and one fumble.
No one was going to stop @Demetricfelton7!📺: #HOUvsCLE on CBS📲: Browns mobile app pic.twitter.com/GAqVd7gEcS— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 19, 2021
Baker on the run.📺: #HOUvsCLE on CBS📲: Browns mobile app pic.twitter.com/aF6cDiMqQt— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 19, 2021
Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals beat the Minnesota Vikings 34-33 Sunday afternoon, putting them at 2-0 on the 2021 season. Murray had 31 yards on five carries, and finished the game with 400 yards on 29-of-36 pass attempts, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Murray’s longest rush of the game came in the second quarter, on a 12-yard run resulting in a touchdown for the Cardinals.
Kyler Murray doing it again! Another rushing TD for the @AZCardinals QB. #AZCardinals #NFL #MINvsAZ #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/psbDSakHK6— Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) September 19, 2021
He really broke out the Baby Yoda celebration! 👌🤣@K1 #OUDNA📺 #MINvsAZ on FOX pic.twitter.com/ll5fvHNZwW— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 19, 2021
KYLER MURRAY IS ELECTRIC. #AZCardinals📺: #MINvsAZ on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/MQ2THg6Qau— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021
A.J. Green's first TD with the #AZCardinals!📺: #MINvsAZ on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/9GUuDDohvi— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021
Jalen Hurts
Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the San Francisco 49ers 17-11 in their home opener on Sunday. Hurts finished the game with 190 yards on 12-of-23 pass attempts, one fumble and 82 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown. Hurts averaged 8.2 yards per carry on Sunday. The Eagles are now 1-1 on the season as they look to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington on Sept. 27.
.@JalenHurts QB sneak! @Eagles make it a one possession game.📺: #SFvsPHI on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/pkDgZJdQKD— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021
Marquise Brown
Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the Baltimore Ravens topped the Kansas City Chiefs in a close game Sunday night. Brown had six receptions for 113 yards, and one 42-yard touchdown that came on a jumping throw from quarterback Lamar Jackson in the third quarter with nine and a half minutes left. Brown averaged 18.8 yards per reception in Sunday night's game, helping Baltimore to a 1-1 record as it prepares for the Detroit Lions on Sept. 26.
HOW?????????????????????????Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/zDO2qGp9of— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2021
Other Performances
Bengals running back Samaje Perine had one target.
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had one carry for -9 yards, and nine receptions for 94 yards.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon had 69 yards on 20 carries.
Washington punter Tress Way punted for 200 yards.
Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans had two total tackles and one solo tackle.
Bears running back Damien Williams had six carries on two yards, two receptions for -2 yards and one tackle.
Steelers safety Tre Norwood had one unassisted tackle.
Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook had 21 yards on three punt returns.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had seven total tackles, five unassisted, and one for loss.
Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb had 13 yards on one carry, and eight receptions for 81 yards.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had five receptions for 57 yards.
Chiefs tight end Blake Bell had 20 yards on one reception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.