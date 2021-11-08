Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield, Joe Mixon’s 2 touchdown performances highlight Week 9

A total of 20 Sooners took the field in Week 9 of the NFL season.
Here are some of the top performances:
Baker Mayfield
Mayfield came ready to play in the Browns' 41-16 victory over the Bengals on Sunday. He completed 14-of-21 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown pass came on a 60-yard strike to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to put the Browns up 21-7 early in the first quarter. Mayfield would later put the icing on the cake with an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku.
A Baker's Dime. @BakerMayfield📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/Ssg86QY9Ih— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021
Mayfield making a statement.@bakermayfield #OUDNA📺 #CLEvsCIN on CBS pic.twitter.com/C35Jmb4bmO— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 7, 2021
Jalen Hurts
Hurts and the Eagles fell just short against the Chargers on Sunday, losing 27-24. Hurts completed 11-of-17 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 62 yards on 10 attempts. Despite losing, there was no shortage of highlight plays from Hurts. The main one being a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith to even the score at 24 in the fourth quarter.
Jalen Hurts to Devonta Smith! 🔥Chargers-Eagles is tied, 24-24. 📺: #LACvsPHI on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/pJlDoSdZex— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021
Jalen FLIPPIN' Hurts. #FlyEaglesFly📺: #LACvsPHI on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/Y1Hm7V0WJb— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021
Joe Mixon
Despite getting blown out by the Browns, Joe Mixon put together a solid day for the Bengals. He rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to go along with five receptions for 46 yards. Mixon’s first score came on an 11-yard run to tie the game up at seven early in the first quarter. Mixon later found the end zone again with a 2-yard touchdown run as part of a fourth quarter comeback attempt.
Joe Mixon gets one back for the @Bengals. #RuleTheJungle📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/CkIYgkgF3x— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021
Touchdown No. 2 for @Joe_MainMixon pic.twitter.com/jUkBck7ovZ— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 7, 2021
Other performances
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb hauled in two passes for 23 yards.
Bengals running back Samaje Perine rushed for 20 yards on five carries. He also had two receptions for 17 yards.
Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown caught nine passes for 116 yards.
Titans running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 21 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown in his debut with the team.
Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo made two tackles with one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks.
Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills had two receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had five receptions for 44 yards.
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 62 yards on 10 carries and had two receptions for 44 yards. He led the Patriots in both rushing and receiving yards.
