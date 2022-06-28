 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield holds football camp in Norman while uncertainty about future looms

  • Updated
  • 0
Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield at his football camp in Norman on June 28, 2022. 

 reghan Kyle/The Daily

The Baker Mayfield Football ProCamp returned to Norman Tuesday as rumors regarding the Browns quarterbacks future swirl.

He hosted kids from first to eighth grade at the OU Intramural Fields, putting them through various drills, including catching passes from the Sooners legend.

"I love coming out here," Mayfield said. "I said it earlier, but I think I have more fun than the kids do. Just to be able to come out here, have fun, get some fundamentals and teach a few things, but really just to enjoy the game of football. That's what it's all about is having fun while you're doing it and that's what I'm trying to get back to."

The former Oklahoma quarterback, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, enjoyed taking a break from the business side of the game. Mayfield is still unsure where he'll be playing next season after the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and gave him the most guaranteed money in NFL history back in March. 

Mayfield said Tuesday the uncertainty was frustrating for him.

"I got a little frustrated with it not happening before (minicamp)," Mayfield said. but that's the stuff that's out of my control. I let those things happen and fall into place... So right now I'm just doing what I can and enjoying this."

Mayfield was asked about the possibility of reconciliation with the Browns after USA Today reported the NFL recommended Deshaun Watson serve an indefinite suspension of at least a year. The Browns quarterbacks disciplinary hearing began Tuesday morning.

“I think it’s been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on,” Mayfield said. "I'm thankful for my four years in Cleveland, there were a lot of ups and downs, and a ton of learning experiences that I'll forever take with me."

While Mayfield will have to wait a while longer to find out which jersey he will be wearing next season, he wanted to hold his camp at his second home for over 300 kids. Each camper received a souvenir autograph and a camp team photo with Mayfield. 

"It's always great to come back here," Mayfield said. "It's always good to come back and feel that love, relive my glory days. I really do love this place because it helped mold me into who I am today, it's a great reset and it will always be home."

