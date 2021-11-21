Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield helps Cleveland Browns to 13-10 win over Detroit Lions

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns defeated the Detroit Lions (0-9) 13-10 Sunday, bringing their record to 6-5 and placing them fourth in the AFC North.
Mayfield finished the game with 176 yards on 15-for-29 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions, averaging 6.1 yards per throw. Mayfield’s sole touchdown came in the second quarter with 1:14 remaining. Mayfield also had four carries on nine yards, averaging 2.3 yards per carry with his longest going for seven yards.
Baker to Chubb to give the #Browns a two-score lead! 📺: #DETvsCLE on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/iXRWerRU0a— NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2021
PICKED! 🙏 @Lions' @AmaniO 🇳🇬 with an excellent interception off @bakermayfield and the @Browns early on! 🔥#NFLAfrica pic.twitter.com/k3B0Vx5N7m— NFL Africa (@NFLAfrica) November 21, 2021
A Baker Mayfield interception sets up a 43-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas. The #Browns are clinging to a 13-10 lead over the #Lions with 9:07 to go in the game. #3Browns— WKYC 3News (@wkyc) November 21, 2021
The Austin, Texas native has 1,190 yards on the season on 161-of-246 passing, averaging 8.1 yards per pass. He has thrown for over 3,000 yards in each of his three previous NFL seasons since winning the 2017 Heisman Trophy at OU and being selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Browns will next face the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at 7:20 p.m. CT on Nov. 27 on NBC
