Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield helps Cleveland Browns to 13-10 win over Detroit Lions

Baker Mayfield

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before the game against Iowa State Oct. 7.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns defeated the Detroit Lions (0-9) 13-10 Sunday, bringing their record to 6-5 and placing them fourth in the AFC North.

Mayfield finished the game with 176 yards on 15-for-29 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions, averaging 6.1 yards per throw. Mayfield’s sole touchdown came in the second quarter with 1:14 remaining. Mayfield also had four carries on nine yards, averaging 2.3 yards per carry with his longest going for seven yards.

The Austin, Texas native has 1,190 yards on the season on 161-of-246 passing, averaging 8.1 yards per pass. He has thrown for over 3,000 yards in each of his three previous NFL seasons since winning the 2017 Heisman Trophy at OU and being selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Browns will next face the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at 7:20 p.m. CT on Nov. 27 on NBC

