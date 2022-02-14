 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NFL: Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident, per report

  • Updated
Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson at the spring game April 14, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and current free agent running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday morning in connection with what officials said was a domestic violence incident. TMZ initially reported the news.

According reports from TMZ and ESPN, the Los Angeles Airport Police received a call around 8:30 a.m. local time that described "a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim." A source close to the situation said that Peterson grabbed his wife Ashley Brown’s wedding ring and scratched her finger during a verbal argument between the two.

The plane they were on returned to the gate, where Peterson was detained before the flight continued to Houston. Peterson was arrested and given a $50,000 bail, and was released on bond later Sunday afternoon.

“This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly,” a representative for the Petersons said in a statement.

The source also said that Brown will not press charges. Peterson’s court date is set for June 16.

Peterson ran for 4,041 yards and 41 touchdowns from 2004-06 with the Sooners. During his 15-year NFL career with seven teams, he has run for over 14,000 yards and won the league’s MVP award in 2012.

