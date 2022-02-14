Sooners in the NFL: Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident, per report

Former Oklahoma and current free agent running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday morning in connection with what officials said was a domestic violence incident. TMZ initially reported the news.
Peterson has had other run-ins with the law in the past, including alleged child abuse. https://t.co/G5SeNA6HXU— TMZ (@TMZ) February 13, 2022
More on Adrian Peterson being arrested today in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident:https://t.co/H3WAEdcNbQ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2022
According reports from TMZ and ESPN, the Los Angeles Airport Police received a call around 8:30 a.m. local time that described "a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim." A source close to the situation said that Peterson grabbed his wife Ashley Brown’s wedding ring and scratched her finger during a verbal argument between the two.
The plane they were on returned to the gate, where Peterson was detained before the flight continued to Houston. Peterson was arrested and given a $50,000 bail, and was released on bond later Sunday afternoon.
“This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly,” a representative for the Petersons said in a statement.
The source also said that Brown will not press charges. Peterson’s court date is set for June 16.
Peterson ran for 4,041 yards and 41 touchdowns from 2004-06 with the Sooners. During his 15-year NFL career with seven teams, he has run for over 14,000 yards and won the league’s MVP award in 2012.
