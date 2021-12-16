Sooners in the NBA: WATCH Austin Reaves nail game winning 3-pointer to help Lakers sink Mavericks

Austin Reaves called game against Dallas.
The former Oklahoma and current Los Angeles Lakers guard scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed for two assists in his team’s 107-104 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Reaves set a new career high in both points and 3-pointers made, knocking down five of his six attempts. His final, and biggest, 3-pointer of the night came with only 0.9 seconds left to win the game in overtime.
AUSTIN REAVES. CLUTCH. 🥶(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/jGUIZ1Oha8— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 16, 2021
In his time with the Sooners, Reaves averaged 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He also led his team to a 2021 NCAA Tournament appearance, which ended in a second-round loss to Gonzaga.
Reaves was an undrafted free agent going into the 2021-22 season, but has established himself as a solid role player after signing with the Lakers. Reaves is now averaging 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in his rookie season.
