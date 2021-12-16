You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NBA: WATCH Austin Reaves nail game winning 3-pointer to help Lakers sink Mavericks

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves shoots the ball during the game against Texas on Mar. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Austin Reaves called game against Dallas.

The former Oklahoma and current Los Angeles Lakers guard scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed for two assists in his team’s 107-104 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Reaves set a new career high in both points and 3-pointers made, knocking down five of his six attempts. His final, and biggest, 3-pointer of the night came with only 0.9 seconds left to win the game in overtime.

In his time with the Sooners, Reaves averaged 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He also led his team to a 2021 NCAA Tournament appearance, which ended in a second-round loss to Gonzaga.

Reaves was an undrafted free agent going into the 2021-22 season, but has established himself as a solid role player after signing with the Lakers. Reaves is now averaging 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in his rookie season. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments