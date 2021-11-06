You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NBA: Trey Young cooks with over 22 points per game; Buddy Hield brings spark off Kings' bench

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 5 min to read
Young

Freshman guard Trae Young smiles after making a basket Feb. 24, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5 saw former Sooners guard Trae Young continue to excel in both scoring and passing.

Meanwhile, guard Buddy Hield kept up his consistent scoring off the bench, guard Austin Reaves’ minutes per game began to increase, and forward Blake Griffin started to find his touch again.

Through three weeks of play, Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 6-3 record, while Reaves and the Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference with a 5-4 record. Hield’s Sacramento Kings are 5-4, which places them seventh in the West and Young’s Atlanta Hawks are 4-5, which leaves them at 11th in the East.

Trae Young (3 games): 22.7 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, 7.7 assists per game

On Monday, Nov. 1, Young scored 26 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out six assists in a 118-111 win over the Washington Wizards. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Young was just one rebound shy of a triple-double in a 117-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He had 21 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in the outing.

Thursday, Nov. 4 saw the Utah Jazz defeat the Hawks, 116-98. Young finished with 21 points, four rebounds and seven assists. This was the first game of the season where Young did not make a single 3-pointer.

Buddy Hield (4 games): 16.8 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game

Sunday, Oct. 31, saw the Kings lose to the Dallas Mavericks 105-99. In the loss, Hield scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Two days later, Hield finished with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 119-113 loss against the Utah Jazz.

The Kings ended their losing skid in a 112-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Hield scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds in the win.

Hield scored 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting from 3 in a 140-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Hield finished with a game-high 26 points, edging out Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward by one point.

Austin Reaves (3 games): 4 points per game, 2 rebounds per game, 0.7 steals per game

Austin Reaves had a two-point, two-rebound outing in a 95-85 victory over the Houston Rockets on Halloween. Two days later, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Reaves again finished with two points and two rebounds in a 119-117 win against the Rockets.

Reaves scored eight points and grabbed two rebounds in a 107-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Nov. 4. Reaves saw an average of 20 minutes per game this past week.

Blake Griffin (3 games): 9.3 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game

Sunday, Oct. 31, saw Blake Griffin score eight points, pull down five rebounds and pass for two assists in a 117-91 win against his former team, the Detroit Pistons.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Griffin finished with seven points, seven rebounds and five assists, which resulted in a 117-108 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

In his second outing against the Pistons on Friday, Nov. 5, Griffin scored a season high 13 points along with five rebounds and three assists.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments