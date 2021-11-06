Sooners in the NBA: Trey Young cooks with over 22 points per game; Buddy Hield brings spark off Kings' bench

The week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5 saw former Sooners guard Trae Young continue to excel in both scoring and passing.
Meanwhile, guard Buddy Hield kept up his consistent scoring off the bench, guard Austin Reaves’ minutes per game began to increase, and forward Blake Griffin started to find his touch again.
Through three weeks of play, Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 6-3 record, while Reaves and the Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference with a 5-4 record. Hield’s Sacramento Kings are 5-4, which places them seventh in the West and Young’s Atlanta Hawks are 4-5, which leaves them at 11th in the East.
Trae Young (3 games): 22.7 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, 7.7 assists per game
On Monday, Nov. 1, Young scored 26 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out six assists in a 118-111 win over the Washington Wizards. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Young was just one rebound shy of a triple-double in a 117-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He had 21 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in the outing.
Trae Young. No hesitation. pic.twitter.com/2fU8aFEUYI— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 3, 2021
Thursday, Nov. 4 saw the Utah Jazz defeat the Hawks, 116-98. Young finished with 21 points, four rebounds and seven assists. This was the first game of the season where Young did not make a single 3-pointer.
Trae off the glass to Capela 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4BeG2l8qCA— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 5, 2021
Buddy Hield (4 games): 16.8 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game
Sunday, Oct. 31, saw the Kings lose to the Dallas Mavericks 105-99. In the loss, Hield scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Two days later, Hield finished with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 119-113 loss against the Utah Jazz.
BIG bucket from @buddyhield 🎯 pic.twitter.com/pcZ1916Drk— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 6, 2021
The Kings ended their losing skid in a 112-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Hield scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds in the win.
Buddy Buck3ts is the 𝙨𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙠 𝙥𝙡𝙪𝙜 off the bench! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ZDk9gRljTU— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 6, 2021
Hield scored 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting from 3 in a 140-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Hield finished with a game-high 26 points, edging out Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward by one point.
Austin Reaves (3 games): 4 points per game, 2 rebounds per game, 0.7 steals per game
Austin Reaves had a two-point, two-rebound outing in a 95-85 victory over the Houston Rockets on Halloween. Two days later, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Reaves again finished with two points and two rebounds in a 119-117 win against the Rockets.
what a pass by Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/v7DG7incFL— Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) October 30, 2021
Reaves scored eight points and grabbed two rebounds in a 107-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Nov. 4. Reaves saw an average of 20 minutes per game this past week.
With the underhand pass 👀 pic.twitter.com/7eB0MhiJzm— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 5, 2021
Blake Griffin (3 games): 9.3 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game
Sunday, Oct. 31, saw Blake Griffin score eight points, pull down five rebounds and pass for two assists in a 117-91 win against his former team, the Detroit Pistons.
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Griffin finished with seven points, seven rebounds and five assists, which resulted in a 117-108 win against the Atlanta Hawks.
Blake Griffin really went from a pass to a shot in mid-air 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pEeP7ajun6— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 1, 2021
In his second outing against the Pistons on Friday, Nov. 5, Griffin scored a season high 13 points along with five rebounds and three assists.
