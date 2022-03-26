 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young's 45-point game at New York Knicks highlights former OU players' performances

  • Updated
Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young plays for the Atlanta Hawks in their game against the OKC Thunder Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Four former Sooners participated in NBA action during the week of March 19-25.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young scored his league-leading fourth game with 45 or more points, while Pacers guard Buddy Hield continues his solid play since being traded to Indiana.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Austin Reaves has played his way into the starting lineup while Brooklyn Nets veteran forward Blake Griffin sees his playing time diminishing.

In terms of the NBA standings, Griffin’s Nets (38-35) and Young’s Hawks (37-37) continue to be slotted into Play-In Tournament spots for the postseason, while Hield’s Pacers (25-49) have just eight games left in what’s been a tumultuous regular season. In the Western Conference, Reaves’ Lakers (31-42) sit in 10th place.

Let’s take a look at the former OU players’ week:

Trae Young (4 games): 30 points, 10.5 assists, 50.6 percent shooting from the field

Young started the week off with a 21-point and 10-assist double-double in a 117-112 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 20. In a rematch from last season’s playoffs, Young finished with a 45-point performance against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 22, in a 117-111 win.

In a loss to one the bottomfeeder Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, March 23, Young finished with 21 points and nine assists. Young and the Hawks bounced back, though, with an impressive 121-110 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 25, in which Young notched a 33-point and 15-assist outing.

Buddy Hield (3 games): 15 points, 42.1 percent 3-point shooting on 6.3 attempts

Hield’s streak of consecutive games scoring double-digit points came to an end at 14 with a nine-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers in a blowout win on Sunday, March 20.

However, Hield recouped from the poor outing with a 25-point and seven-assist outburst in a one-point loss against his former team, the Sacramento Kings, on Wednesday, March 23. Hield finished the week with an 11-point game against the Memphis Grizzlies in a 30-point loss on Thursday, March 24.

Austin Reaves (3 games): 8 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds

Reaves continues to be a fixture in the Lakers’ starting five as he was on the court for the opening tip in all three games during the week. Against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 19, Reaves scored nine points in a 127-119 loss.

In a 131-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, March 21, Reaves collected 11 points, six assists and five rebounds. Finally, against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, March 23, Reaves scored four points in a 126-121 loss.

Blake Griffin (1 game): 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

In his lone game action against the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 21, Griffin finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists in a 114-106 win. The 33-year-old has not played due to Nets coach Steve Nash’s decision in eight of Brooklyn’s last 13 games in March.

Up Next

  • Hield’s Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors - 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 26

  • Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat - 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 26 on NBA TV

  • Reaves’ Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans - 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 27

  • Young’s Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers - 6 p.m. CT on Monday, March 28

