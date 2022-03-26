Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young's 45-point game at New York Knicks highlights former OU players' performances

Four former Sooners participated in NBA action during the week of March 19-25.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young scored his league-leading fourth game with 45 or more points, while Pacers guard Buddy Hield continues his solid play since being traded to Indiana.
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Austin Reaves has played his way into the starting lineup while Brooklyn Nets veteran forward Blake Griffin sees his playing time diminishing.
In terms of the NBA standings, Griffin’s Nets (38-35) and Young’s Hawks (37-37) continue to be slotted into Play-In Tournament spots for the postseason, while Hield’s Pacers (25-49) have just eight games left in what’s been a tumultuous regular season. In the Western Conference, Reaves’ Lakers (31-42) sit in 10th place.
Let’s take a look at the former OU players’ week:
Trae Young (4 games): 30 points, 10.5 assists, 50.6 percent shooting from the field
Young started the week off with a 21-point and 10-assist double-double in a 117-112 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 20. In a rematch from last season’s playoffs, Young finished with a 45-point performance against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 22, in a 117-111 win.
In a loss to one the bottomfeeder Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, March 23, Young finished with 21 points and nine assists. Young and the Hawks bounced back, though, with an impressive 121-110 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 25, in which Young notched a 33-point and 15-assist outing.
Trae Young just put an end to the Knicks season and maybe Taj Gibson’s career in one move pic.twitter.com/KLYca9b566— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 23, 2022
Trae Young gets booed from Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden and then immediately hits a deep triple 🧊🎥 @ATLHawkspic.twitter.com/aAxszj2XRi— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 22, 2022
Trae Young just can't stop trolling Knicks fans 😭 pic.twitter.com/grSiUtoT2S— PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 23, 2022
Trae Young finds De'Andre Hunter slipping through the defense for the slam!Warriors 106Hawks 1131:41 remaining in Q4 Watch Now on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/fsStFx7y1Z— NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2022
Buddy Hield (3 games): 15 points, 42.1 percent 3-point shooting on 6.3 attempts
Hield’s streak of consecutive games scoring double-digit points came to an end at 14 with a nine-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers in a blowout win on Sunday, March 20.
However, Hield recouped from the poor outing with a 25-point and seven-assist outburst in a one-point loss against his former team, the Sacramento Kings, on Wednesday, March 23. Hield finished the week with an 11-point game against the Memphis Grizzlies in a 30-point loss on Thursday, March 24.
Buddy Hield is averaging 4.9 assists as a Pacer. His career high for an entire season is 3.6. pic.twitter.com/TMZXhb67MV— Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) March 25, 2022
.@PatBoylanPacers also asked Buddy Hield how he weighs his strong outing (25pts, 7asts) vs. losing to the #Kings. Buddy was candid:“Rick (Carlisle) has trusted a lot to do more. … In Sacramento I was just a guy that stand in the corner and just catch and shoot.” #Pacers pic.twitter.com/6mmA5Oj5Jg— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) March 24, 2022
Austin Reaves (3 games): 8 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds
Reaves continues to be a fixture in the Lakers’ starting five as he was on the court for the opening tip in all three games during the week. Against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 19, Reaves scored nine points in a 127-119 loss.
In a 131-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, March 21, Reaves collected 11 points, six assists and five rebounds. Finally, against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, March 23, Reaves scored four points in a 126-121 loss.
Austin Reaves had one of his most complete offensive games on Monday. Whether it was his decision-making out of the short roll or attacking closeouts/out of the triple threat, he continues to impress as a secondary connector and in an increased usage rate: 11.2% -> 15.8% (last 3) pic.twitter.com/Bed6NjWg5E— Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) March 22, 2022
Harden needs to stop getting bailed out. This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/e3hMxmqLpo— LakeShowScoop (@LakeShowScoop) March 24, 2022
Malik Monk says he and Austin Reaves bond while getting yelled at, via ESPN:“Older guys yelling at the rookies because it's their fault. Everything they do, it's your fault out there because they know everything and you don't and when you mess up, you just got to take it." pic.twitter.com/4kM8wH3YhT— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 21, 2022
Blake Griffin (1 game): 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
In his lone game action against the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 21, Griffin finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists in a 114-106 win. The 33-year-old has not played due to Nets coach Steve Nash’s decision in eight of Brooklyn’s last 13 games in March.
Up Next
Hield’s Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors - 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 26
Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat - 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 26 on NBA TV
Reaves’ Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans - 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 27
Young’s Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers - 6 p.m. CT on Monday, March 28
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.