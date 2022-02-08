 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young to participate in MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during 2022 All-Star Weekend

Young smiles

Freshman guard Trae Young smiles during the game Feb. 24.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was announced Tuesday as one of eight participants in the upcoming MTN Dew 3-point contest at 7 p.m. CT on Feb. 19 (TNT).

It’ll be Young’s second time participating in the 3-point contest with the first time coming in 2020. The contest will take place during NBA All-Star Weekend, which runs from Feb. 18-20. Young is also an All-Star game starter, as the fourth-year-guard received his second All-Star selection on Jan. 28.

In 48 games this season, Young is averaging 27.7 points, 9.3 assists and four rebounds while shooting 37.2 percent from 3-point range on nearly eight attempts per contest. Young’s Hawks are currently 25-28 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

Young played his lone year at Oklahoma during the 2017-18 season, where he averaged 27.4 points, 8.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 36 percent on over 10 3-point attempts per game.

Young then declared for the 2018 NBA Draft and was selected No. 5 overall by the Dallas Mavericks before being subsequently traded to the Hawks.

