Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young to participate in MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during 2022 All-Star Weekend

Former Oklahoma and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was announced Tuesday as one of eight participants in the upcoming MTN Dew 3-point contest at 7 p.m. CT on Feb. 19 (TNT).
The MTN DEW 3-Point Contest participants ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QkA0B0idAX— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 9, 2022
It’ll be Young’s second time participating in the 3-point contest with the first time coming in 2020. The contest will take place during NBA All-Star Weekend, which runs from Feb. 18-20. Young is also an All-Star game starter, as the fourth-year-guard received his second All-Star selection on Jan. 28.
In 48 games this season, Young is averaging 27.7 points, 9.3 assists and four rebounds while shooting 37.2 percent from 3-point range on nearly eight attempts per contest. Young’s Hawks are currently 25-28 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.
Young played his lone year at Oklahoma during the 2017-18 season, where he averaged 27.4 points, 8.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 36 percent on over 10 3-point attempts per game.
Young then declared for the 2018 NBA Draft and was selected No. 5 overall by the Dallas Mavericks before being subsequently traded to the Hawks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.