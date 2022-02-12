The week of Feb. 5-Feb. 11 was eventful for former Sooners in the NBA.
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was named as a participant in the Mountain Dew 3-point contest, Buddy Hield switched teams was traded to the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin had two of his highest scoring games of the season and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves continues to contribute.
In terms of the NBA standings, Griffin’s Nets are currently 29-26 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, Young’s Hawks are currently 26-29 and in 10th place in the East, Hield’s Indiana Pacers are currently 19-38 and Reaves’ Lakers are 26-30 and in ninth place in the Western Conference.
Trae Young (3 games): 23 points, 11 assists, 34.8 percent 3-point shooting on 7.7 attempts
Young started the week in a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Feb. 6. In a 103-94 loss, Young finished with 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting and 11 assists. Young followed his poor shooting performance by having his best scoring game of the week against the Pacers on Tuesday, Feb. 6. In a 133-112 blowout win, Young finished with 34 points and 11 assists. To finish off the week, Young totaled 18 points and 11 assists in a 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Feb. 11.
Ice dropped 34 points and 11 assists...in just three quarters 🤯@TheTraeYoung x @UPS pic.twitter.com/K9Ajo5QO0H— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 9, 2022
Buddy Hield (2 games): 12.5 points, 4 assists, 6 rebounds, 43.8 percent 3-point shooting on 8 attempts
Hield started the week with the Sacramento Kings and finished with the Indiana Pacers. In his final game for the Kings, Hield finished with nine points and three rebounds in a 113-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Hield was then traded to the Pacers in a multi-player trade centered around Domantis Sabonis and Tyrese Haliburton and made his debut for his new team on Friday, Feb. 11. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Hield finished with 16 points and season-highs in assists and rebounds with eight and nine, respectively, in a 120-113 loss.
Buddy Hield's first bucket as a Pacer 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1yvYYoAlIF— ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2022
Blake Griffin (3 games): 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 41.7 percent 3-point shooting on 4 attempts
Griffin had two of his highest-scoring games of the season this week as the Nets dealt with trades and injuries. Griffin scored a season-high 19 points and shot 5-of-7 from three in a 124-104 loss on Sunday, Feb. 6, against the Denver Nuggets. The next game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Feb. 8, also included a lopsided 126-91 loss. Griffin finished with six points and six rebounds.
Griffin would then have his fifth-highest scoring game of the season against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Feb. 10. In a close 113-112 loss, Griffin finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Austin Reaves (3 games): 8 points, 53.3 percent shooting
Reaves started the week with a nine-point game in a 122-115 overtime win over New York Knicks on Saturday, Feb. 5. Reaves would then score 10 points in a 131-116 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Then finally, in a 107-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Feb. 9, Reaves totaled five points and two rebounds.
For their next games, the Nets play the Miami Heat and the Lakers face the Golden State Warriors on ABC on Saturday, Feb. 12. Meanwhile, the Hawks face the Celtics on ABC while the Pacers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Feb. 13.
