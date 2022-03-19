 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young tallies 93 points in 48 hours, Buddy Hield continues double-digit scoring pace

  • Updated
Young points

Freshman guard Trae Young points after hitting a three point shot Feb. 24.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Four former Sooners participated in NBA action during the week of March 12-18.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young tallied 93 points in a two-day period while Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield continues to score double-digit points in each game with his new team. Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Austin Reaves continues to receive starts while Brooklyn Nets veteran forward Blake Griffin received minutes for the first time in two weeks.

In terms of the NBA standings, Griffin’s Nets (37-34) are in eighth place while Young’s Hawks (35-35) are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Hield’s Pacers (24-47) continue to sit near the bottom of the East standings. Reaves’ Lakers (30-40) sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with a shot at the playoffs.

Here’s a look at the former OU players’ performances:

Trae Young (3 games): 34 points, 10.7 assists, 49.2 percent shooting

Young started the week with back-to-back scoring performances of at least 45 points. The first of those came against the Pacers in a 131-128 win on Sunday, March 13. Young put up 47 points on efficient 13-of-20 shooting that included going 7-of-10 from 3-point range. Young also went a perfect 14-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Young followed that performance with an encore against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, March 14. In a 122-113 win, Young finished with 46 points on 15-of-31 shooting while going a spotless 11-for-11 from the free-throw line. Young also dished out 12 assists.

Young finished the week  with a nine-point, 15-assist double double in a 116-106 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 16. Young  missed the Hawks next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 18,  due to a left quad contusion.

Buddy Hield (4 games): 17.8 points, 4 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 36.6 percent shooting

Hield continues to put up scoring numbers since being traded by the Sacramento Kings to the Pacers on Feb. 8 as his streak of double-digit scoring has reached 15 games, all with Indiana. On Saturday, March 12, Hield scored 17 points along with six assists and five rebounds in a 119-108 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Against the Hawks on Sunday, March 13, Hield collected 25 points and five assists in a 131-128 loss.

In a 135-102 blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, March 15, Hield finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Hield finished the week  with a 15-point performance against the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 18, where the 29-year-old shot 4-of-20 from the field in a 121-118 win.

Austin Reaves (4 games): 7.5 points, 4 rebounds, 34.6 percent shooting

Reaves continues to receive starts, as he has become a fixture in the Lakers’ opening lineup for 12 consecutive games. On Sunday, March 13, Reaves scored 10 points in a 140-111 lopsided loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Reaves totaled just 10 points in the following two games that saw double-digit losses for the Lakers against the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 16. Reaves then went  on to collect 10 points, six assists and seven rebounds in a 128-123 overtime win over the Raptors on Friday, March 18.

Blake Griffin (1 game): 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Griffin saw his first action in two weeks against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 15, gathering four points, four rebounds and four assists in 12 minutes in a 150-108 win.

Up Next

  • Reaves’ Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards - 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 19

  • Hield’s Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers - 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 20

  • Young’s Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans - 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 20

  • Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets vsUtah Jazz - 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, March 21 on NBA TV 

