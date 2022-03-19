Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young tallies 93 points in 48 hours, Buddy Hield continues double-digit scoring pace

Four former Sooners participated in NBA action during the week of March 12-18.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young tallied 93 points in a two-day period while Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield continues to score double-digit points in each game with his new team. Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Austin Reaves continues to receive starts while Brooklyn Nets veteran forward Blake Griffin received minutes for the first time in two weeks.
In terms of the NBA standings, Griffin’s Nets (37-34) are in eighth place while Young’s Hawks (35-35) are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Hield’s Pacers (24-47) continue to sit near the bottom of the East standings. Reaves’ Lakers (30-40) sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with a shot at the playoffs.
Here’s a look at the former OU players’ performances:
Trae Young (3 games): 34 points, 10.7 assists, 49.2 percent shooting
Young started the week with back-to-back scoring performances of at least 45 points. The first of those came against the Pacers in a 131-128 win on Sunday, March 13. Young put up 47 points on efficient 13-of-20 shooting that included going 7-of-10 from 3-point range. Young also went a perfect 14-of-14 from the free-throw line.
Trae notched his 23rd career game with 40+ PTS. He has the 6th most 40+ point games in NBA history for any player 23-years old or younger 🤯 📊 47 PTS | 65 FG% (13/20) | 70 3P%@TheTraeYoung x @UPS pic.twitter.com/8yPU8OchPm— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 14, 2022
Young followed that performance with an encore against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, March 14. In a 122-113 win, Young finished with 46 points on 15-of-31 shooting while going a spotless 11-for-11 from the free-throw line. Young also dished out 12 assists.
Trae Young scored 46 points and had 12 assists against the Trail Blazers, making him the first player in NBA history to average 50 points and 10 assists against a single opponent in a season (min. 2 games).Young had 56 Pts and 14 Ast in a loss to Portland in January. pic.twitter.com/bIdkuejz87— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 15, 2022
Trae went OFF on the Blazers 🔥🟥 46 PTS⬜️ 12 AST🟥 6 REB pic.twitter.com/LeTy055z49— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 15, 2022
Trae dropped 46 then told Tony Parker all about it. pic.twitter.com/StGibwwE0x— Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) March 15, 2022
Young finished the week with a nine-point, 15-assist double double in a 116-106 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 16. Young missed the Hawks next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 18, due to a left quad contusion.
Buddy Hield (4 games): 17.8 points, 4 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 36.6 percent shooting
Hield continues to put up scoring numbers since being traded by the Sacramento Kings to the Pacers on Feb. 8 as his streak of double-digit scoring has reached 15 games, all with Indiana. On Saturday, March 12, Hield scored 17 points along with six assists and five rebounds in a 119-108 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Against the Hawks on Sunday, March 13, Hield collected 25 points and five assists in a 131-128 loss.
In a 135-102 blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, March 15, Hield finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Hield finished the week with a 15-point performance against the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 18, where the 29-year-old shot 4-of-20 from the field in a 121-118 win.
Austin Reaves (4 games): 7.5 points, 4 rebounds, 34.6 percent shooting
Reaves continues to receive starts, as he has become a fixture in the Lakers’ opening lineup for 12 consecutive games. On Sunday, March 13, Reaves scored 10 points in a 140-111 lopsided loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Reaves totaled just 10 points in the following two games that saw double-digit losses for the Lakers against the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 16. Reaves then went on to collect 10 points, six assists and seven rebounds in a 128-123 overtime win over the Raptors on Friday, March 18.
Austin Reaves: 6 Asts | 0 TurnoversWhat a truly sublime display of playmaking by the rookie.Just look at all these pinpoint passes to LeBron.Kirk Hinrich, dat you? pic.twitter.com/rkh5sDWx22— Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) March 19, 2022
Austin Reaves to LeBron. Touchdown.(via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/TNJJLpgAPz— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 19, 2022
Blake Griffin (1 game): 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
Griffin saw his first action in two weeks against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 15, gathering four points, four rebounds and four assists in 12 minutes in a 150-108 win.
Up Next
Reaves’ Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards - 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 19
Hield’s Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers - 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 20
Young’s Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans - 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 20
Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets vsUtah Jazz - 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, March 21 on NBA TV
