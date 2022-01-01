You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young sizzles, averaging 30 points in 3 games since return from COVID-19 protocols

Arms out

Freshman guard Trae Young holds his arms out to block his opponent Feb.19.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The week of Dec. 25-31 saw former Sooners guard Trae Young pick up right where he left off after sitting 10 days due to COVID-19 protocols. Guard Austin Reaves also made his return to action, playing in one contest. Meanwhile, guard Buddy Hield struggled in his games this week and forward Blake Griffin contributed off the bench.

Through just under three months of play, Griffin and the Brooklyn Nets are second in the Eastern Conference with a 23-10 record while Young and the Atlanta Hawks are in 12th with a 16-19 record. In the Western Conference, Reaves’ Los Angeles Lakers are 18-19, which is good for seventh. Hield’s Sacramento Kings are in 11th place with a 15-22 record.

Here’s a look at former Sooners’ performances in recent games:

Trae Young (3 games): 30 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game, 10.3 assists per game

Monday, Dec. 27, saw Young post a 29-point, 11-assist performance in a 130-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

In a rematch with the Bulls on Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Hawks lost 131-117. Young finished with 26 points, three rebounds and 11 assists.

On New Year’s Eve, Young’s 35-point, nine assist performance was enough to propel the Hawks to a 121-118 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Young iced the game with two clutch free throws in the final seconds.

Buddy Hield (4 games): 8.5 points per game, 1.3 rebounds per game, 1.3 assists per game

On Sunday, Dec. 26, Hield scored only two points in a 127-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. In a 117-111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Hield finished with 21 points and two rebounds.

The following night of Wednesday, Dec. 29 saw Hield score three points in a 95-94 win against the Dallas Mavericks. The Kings and Mavericks faced off again on New Year’s Eve, with the result being a 112-96 loss for Sacramento. Hield finished the game with eight points and three assists.

Austin Reaves (1 game): 10 points per game, 1 rebound per game, 1 assist per game

In Reaves’ only games this week, he scored 10 points in a 139-106 New Year’s Eve victory against the Portland Trailblazers. He went a perfect 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Blake Griffin (3 games): 5 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.3 assists per game

On Christmas day, Griffin was held scoreless, but grabbed two rebounds in a 122-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Monday, Dec. 27, saw the Nets defeat the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-108. Griffin ended the night with 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009.

On Tuesday, Dec. 30, Griffin scored three points and grabbed three rebounds in a 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Up Next

• Young's Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. CT Monday, Jan. 3

• Hield's Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat, 5 p.m. CT Sunday, Jan. 2

• Reaves' Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. CT Sunday, Jan. 2

•  Griffin's Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Clippers, 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 1

 

