Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young scores 30 against Hornets, Buddy Hield struggles

The week of Jan. 22-Jan. 28 featured former Sooners Trae Young, Buddy Hield, Blake Griffin and Austin Reaves in NBA action.
Young was named an All-Star starter for the Eastern Conference on Thursday, while Hield, Griffin and Reaves continue to contribute for their respective teams.
Here’s how each performed in the last seven days:
Trae Young (3 games): 22.7 points, 6.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds per game
Young started the week off playing against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, Jan. 23. The Hawks would go on to win the game in a blowout, 113-91, and Young finished with 30 points as he shot 8-of-15 from 3-point range.
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Young recorded 17 points and 10 assists in a 121-104 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings. Then, Young had 21 points, six assists and nine rebounds in a 108-92 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday, Jan. 28.
“The Storm will eventually end”6 Straight😤❄️#WeMove pic.twitter.com/6PhLlMDPp7— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 29, 2022
Buddy Hield (3 games): 8.3 points, 7 rebounds, 24.3 percent shooting
Hield and the Kings struggled this week as the team went 0-3, and he struggled shooting the ball. On Saturday, Jan. 22, Hield only scored six points on 2-of-11 shooting in a 133-127 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The next game was against the Celtics on Tuesday, Jan. 25, where the Kings lost 128-75. Hield finished the game with just 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting.
Then, in a 121-104 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday, Jan. 26, Hield finished with eight points on 3-of-12 shooting along with eight rebounds and four assists.
Blake Griffin (2 games): 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game
Griffin played in just two games this week. The first was against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Jan. 23. In a 136-125 loss, Griffin finished with just five points in six minutes. In 15 minutes of action against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Jan. 26, Griffin finished with six points, four assists and five rebounds in a 124-118 loss.
Austin Reaves (4 games): 5 points, 3 assists, 3.5 rebounds per game
The Lakers went 1-3 in four games this week with Reaves playing significant minutes in three of the four contests. On Sunday, Jan. 23, Reaves played just nine minutes and scored two points in a 113-107 loss to the Miami Heat. The Lakers would defeat the Nets 106-96 the following game on Tuesday, Jan. 25, where Reaves finished with six assists and five rebounds.
In a 105-87 blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Jan. 27, Reaves scored zero points in 23 minutes. However, the rookie had a bounce-back performance against the Hornets on Friday, Jan. 28. The Lakers would go on to lose, 117-114, but Reaves finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes.
Reaves finds Malik with a no-look dime for the corner three! 👌#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/w1WjImSMQE— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 26, 2022
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.